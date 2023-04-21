Serie A2 Old Wild West, second phase – The presentation of the 4th day in the yellow group

CALENDAR

The fourth day of the second phase is played in the yellow group of Serie A2 Old Wild West, before the second leg, with three matches scheduled for Sunday 23 April. The grouping pits the top three of the two Green and Red groups of the regular season against each other, who bring with them the points obtained in the direct matches. At the end of the six second phase matches, the first six positions on the playoff grid will be assigned.

Sunday 23 April, 18.00

Desio: Acqua S.Bernardo Cantù-Giorgio Tesi Group Pistoia

Treviglio: Mascio-Tramec Cento Group

Sunday 23 April, 6.30pm

Cremona: Vanoli Basket-Unieuro Forlì

CLASSIFICATION

Teams

Points

victories

Defeats

Unieuro Forlì

10

5

2

Mascio Treviglio Group

10

5

2

Vanoli Basketball Cremona

8

4

3

San Bernardo Cantu water

8

4

3

Tramec Cento

4

2

5

Giorgio Tesi Group Pistoia

2

1

6

OLD WILD WEST TITLE SPONSOR LNP

Old Wild West, the number one burger&steak house chain in Italy, is confirmed for the sixth year as Title Sponsor of the Serie A2 and Serie B championships. Become part of the BASKETBALL TRIBE! At Old Wild West, by bringing your match ticket or LNP season ticket to the cash desk, you will get a 15% discount every day (participating restaurants on the website www.oldwildwest.it/LNP).

THE A2 SERIES LIVE ON LNP PASS

The Serie A2 Old Wild West championship is offered in full live streaming on the LNP Pass platform, in its eighth year of activity. The “LNP Pass Postseason” can now be activated, a formula with which you can access the vision of all the matches (Serie A2 and Serie B) that will be offered on the LNP PASS until the end of the season, at the price of €19.99. The offer is aimed at those who are not yet customers of the LNP PASS service: those who already have an active season ticket have all the season’s races included in the 2022-2023 Full Season package. The service can be reached at the link and on iOS, Android, Android TV and Samsung TV apps.

THE GAMES

WATER S.BERNARDO CANTÙ – GIORGIO TESI GROUP PISTOIA

Where: Pala Fit Line, Desio (Mb)

When: Sunday 23 April, 6.00pm

Referees: Masi, Chersicla, Tallon

One way: 65-60

Live for LNP Pass subscribers:

HERE CANTU

Romeo “Meo” Sacchetti (coach) – “We struggled a lot in the first leg in Pistoia. We come from a knockout and we immediately want to redeem ourselves. At Unieuro Forlì we could have done better, sometimes we can win even by playing badly, but we can’t think of scoring just 60 points. This year we’ve won some games with defence, it’s true, but we have to try to do better in attack. As for the other contenders, Vanoli Cremona and Gruppo Mascio Treviglio are teams of great value and we know it. Forlì is a highly rated team and in my opinion is potentially very dangerous. Roko Rogic and Dario Hunt under observation? I think they are the first to want to prove that they are important players. The Apu Old Wild West Udine can be the protagonist again, also in the light of the fact that they will insert another foreigner. Then there’s Reale Mutua Torino, which is always formidable and has also strengthened itself in the long division”.

Notes – All available in the Cantù house.

Media – Live streaming on LNP Pass. The match will be followed with comments and photos live on the Pallacanestro Cantù social pages: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Telegram.

HERE PISTOIA

Angelo Del Chiaro (player) – “After returning to the parquet last Sunday, I already have a great desire to take the field again starting from the next match in Cantù. We come from these three defeats knowing that with two teams, Cantù and Vanoli Cremona, we played it equal until the end, while against Treviglio, as coach Brienza said, their superiority showed. For us, however, nothing changes, the mood is the same as always even if obviously we don’t like to lose. We are working hard in the gym to try and get two points in Cantù, which would be very useful for the group standings”.

Notes – Nothing to report.

Media – Live streaming on LNP Pass. Deferred TV on TVL Pistoia (channel 14 DT). Live coverage of the match on all the Pistoia Basket 2000 social channels (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter).

MASCIO TREVIGLIO GROUP – TRAMEC CENTO

Where: PalaFacchetti, Treviglio (Bergamo)

When: Sunday 23 April, 6.00pm

Referees: Lucotti, Pecorella, Marco Attard

First leg: 88-77

Live for LNP Pass subscribers:

TREVIGLIO HERE

Alessandro Finelli (coach) – “Sunday’s match is an important one for us because, after the internal misstep against Forlì, we want to make the most of the victory in Pistoia to give a boost to the standings. We know we are playing against the team that was the revelation of the tournament, because Cento, compared to the predictions at the beginning of the season, played an extraordinary championship, finishing in the top three of his group ahead of important teams such as Apu Udine and Fortitudo Bologna. He also played in the Coppa Italia final, eliminating us in the quarter-finals. Cento has a staff enhanced by the presence of Tomassini, who is the best sixth man in the A2 as an offensive production, and an American couple, Marks and Archie, who already have experience in this league. It will be important for us, as in Pistoia, to have a quality defensive approach in order to be able to give the right pace to the match”.

Lorenzo Maspero (player) – “Cento is a difficult team: they have shown throughout the season that they are a top team in this championship. He will come to Treviglio without pressure, without having anything to lose. Witness even the last match, which they lost only at the end with Vanoli Cremona: they will still be fierce. For our part, we will have to regain confidence within the friendly walls and bring home a good victory”.

Note – It is the third meeting of the season between Blu Basket 1971 and Benedetto XIV, after the two played at the Milwaukee Dinelli Arena: in the quarterfinals of the Coppa Italia the red and white won (68-66), the white and blue prevailed in the first outing of the second phase ( 77-88). The match of the clock phase of the last championship was played at the PalaFacchetti, just one year ago: on 20 April 2022, the Mascio Group won (72-64). In counting the 16 precedents between the two companies, which began in September 1994, the team from Cento prevails: 9-7.

Media – The race is streamed live on LNP Pass (subscriber only). Real-time updates on Blu Basket Treviglio’s official social profiles: Instagram (blubasket_1971), Facebook (Blu Basket Treviglio) and Twitter (Blubasket_T).

HERE A HUNDRED

Matteo Mecacci (coach) – “Playing matches of this physicality makes us compare ourselves with the best there is at the moment in this league, but unfortunately to arrive on average ready in terms of energy we have to reduce training sessions to a minimum during the week. Last Sunday against Vanoli Cremona the boys provided a test of extreme cohesion, extreme courage and personality. We have to be rational: offering such a test for the second time in a row, away from home, would be truly exceptional. We will try, but we have to be honest, we take these matches without taking anything for granted, trying to commit ourselves as much as possible.”

Gregor Kuuba (player) – “It will be a very tough game, because they are a very high quality team, with players with a lot of experience. We have to put all our energy into it, we have to play better in defense and well in attack, we have to fight for every ball, only in this way can we win it”.

Notes – Absent Daniele Toscano due to injury, possibly Yankiel Moreno.

Media – The challenge is followed with real-time updates with scores, comments and photos on both the Benedetto XIV Cento Facebook profile and Instagram account. The race is visible in live streaming on LNP Pass.

VANOLI BASKETBALL CREMONA – UNIEURO FORLÌ

Where: PalaRadi, Cremona

When: Sunday 23 April, 6.30pm

Referees: Foti, Male, Luca Attard

First leg: 64-60

Live for LNP Pass subscribers:

HERE VANOLI CREMONA

Pierluigi Brotto (head coach) – “Forli, from a technical-tactical point of view, is very versatile and can play different defensive solutions, alternating man and zone and mixing the defense on the pick and roll. Sanford, Adrian and Cinciarini are the spearheads of a team with a very varied offensive system. Sunday therefore, for these reasons and for the great value of the points up for grabs, will be a very stimulating match for both teams”.

Notes – No news to report. Daniele Cinciarini and Giulio Gazzotti are the exes of the match, having both worn the white and blue tank top in Serie A. Cinciarini in the 2010/11 and 2011/12 seasons, Gazzotti in the 2014/15 season and from 2017 to 2019.

Media – The race will be streamed live on LNP Pass. The match will be told with quarterly updates on Vanoli Basket Cremona’s Facebook (and Instagram (@vanolicremona) profiles.

HERE FORLÌ

Antimo Martino (coach) – “Another very difficult match awaits us, against a team that confirmed its value at the Unieuro Arena, in a match in which, however, we too demonstrated that, by taking the field with energy and be careful, we have the qualities to put them in difficulty. Playing away increases the difficulty coefficient but, for the umpteenth time, we want to test ourselves: after the match three weeks ago, there will be greater mutual understanding, but I am sure that the match will present new difficulties and situations that we will have to be good at to interpret”.

Todor Radonjic (player) – “It will be a very intense and very physical game, and we will have to be concerted and focused on the things we have been preparing for for the entire 40 minutes, aware that every little detail will have to be taken care of well and that Cremona will put a lot of intensity and a lot of aggression in defense. I am convinced that rebound control will be one of the keys to the match and we will have to try to do our best to get the better of this aspect as well.”

Notes – The red and white #Matchprogram is back, the thirtieth issue of the 2015 Pallacanestro magazine season, which is created before each match, both at home and away. Inside you will find the presentation of the match and the teams, and then the point on the championship, the OneToOne with Carlo Marani, red and white athletic trainer, the space for the #Partners, the youth teams, photos of the fans and much more. It can be consulted and downloaded in pdf format online at www.pallacanestroforli2015.it/matchprogram. The official WhatsApp channel of the Company is active: all fans and enthusiasts can subscribe by sending a message to 380/7842284.

Media – Live streaming for LNP Pass subscribers (In agreement with Teleromagna, red and white #MediaPartner, the match will be broadcast on Wednesday 26 April at 21:00 on TR24, channel 78 DTV. During the match, there will be constant updates on the social pages of Pallacanestro 2.015 Forlì (Facebook: Instagram: Updates will also reach those who have subscribed to the Company’s WhatsApp channel, at number 380/7842284.