Serie A2 on TV – Game Of The Week #26: Flats Service Fortitudo Bologna-Unieuro Forlì

Serie A2 on TV – Game Of The Week #26: Flats Service Fortitudo Bologna-Unieuro Forlì

Lega Nazionale Pallacanestro communicates the television programming of the “Game Of The Week” for the twenty-sixth and last day of the regular season of the Serie A2 Old Wild West 2022/23 championship, thirteenth return.
The selected race is broadcast clear on the LNP PASS platform.
All the other championship races are offered in live streaming (and on-demand) on the LNP PASS platform, for season ticket holders.

Sunday 26 March, 18.00
FLATS SERVICE FORTITUDO BOLOGNA – UNIEURO FORLI’
PalaDozza, Bologna

commentary: Niccolò Trigari
Technical comment: Paul Lepore
Fieldside: Enrico Bonzanini

CLEAR
– Direct platform LNP PASS (lnppass.legapallacanestro.com)
– Live on channel MS CHANNEL, platform TIVUSAT, free access channels (satellite, free to air)
– Live on channel Twitch Italbasketofficial (streaming, unencrypted)

SATELLITE
– Direct on the platform SKY channel 814 MS Channel (satellite, pay)

