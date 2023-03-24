Lega Nazionale Pallacanestro communicates the television programming of the “Game Of The Week” for the twenty-sixth and last day of the regular season of the Serie A2 Old Wild West 2022/23 championship, thirteenth return.

The selected race is broadcast clear on the LNP PASS platform.

All the other championship races are offered in live streaming (and on-demand) on the LNP PASS platform, for season ticket holders.

Sunday 26 March, 18.00

FLATS SERVICE FORTITUDO BOLOGNA – UNIEURO FORLI’

PalaDozza, Bologna

commentary: Niccolò Trigari

Technical comment: Paul Lepore

Fieldside: Enrico Bonzanini

CLEAR

– Direct platform LNP PASS (lnppass.legapallacanestro.com)

– Live on channel MS CHANNEL, platform TIVUSAT, free access channels (satellite, free to air)

– Live on channel Twitch Italbasketofficial (streaming, unencrypted)

SATELLITE

– Direct on the platform SKY channel 814 MS Channel (satellite, pay)

