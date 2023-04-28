Serie A2 spectators: the second round confirms the growth trend with +14%

Lega Nazionale Pallacanestro communicates the turnout data for the second round, and overall, of the Serie A2 Old Wild West 2022-2023 championship. Based on SIAE data provided by the participating companies, referring exclusively to paying spectators.

TREND – The trend towards a return of spectators to sports halls, already highlighted by the attendances of the first round, is confirmed by the return data. In which the public amounted to 247,298 units (compared to 221,054 in the first leg) with an increase of approximately 14%. As a result, the average number of spectators rose to 1,408 (+6%) compared to the 1,316 of the first leg. Thus recording a value ever closer to the 1,492 of the only comparable figure, that of the 2019-2020 first leg, on the eve of the closure due to the pandemic. Given that it can represent the seasonal objective and capable of considering the wound healed, in terms of returning to the use of the facilities.

AVERAGE SPECTATORS – In the 165 races played in the second leg they flocked to the arenas 247.298 spectators, for an average match of 1.499. During the first leg there were 221,054, for a match average of 1,316. The overall figure thus rises to 468,325 spectatorswith an average race of 1.408. 41% of clubs boast a number of spectators above the league average. The best turnout, which retouched the seasonal record, was recorded on the occasion of Flats Service Fortitudo Bologna-Staff Mantova with 4.557 spectators.

THE EXCELLENCES – As in the first leg, the global leadership of Fortitudo Bologna continues, which adds up the records for total spectators (52,207 in 12 matches), average match (4,351), global collection (826,745€) and average collection per match (68,895€). Udine (2,816), Forlì (2,636), Rimini (2,627, its highest growth compared to the 2,378 of the first leg) and Cantù (2,390) follow in terms of average spectators. Extending the analysis to the Top 10, Cividale (1,906) is confirmed sixth, Treviglio (1,819) gained one position, Pistoia (1,743) twice, then Vanoli Cremona (1,606) and Turin (1,527).

PERCENTAGE OF FILLING – The Club that fills the most seats in its sports hall is Rimini (87.5%, in the photo the crowded Flaminio) which leads the category thanks to the strong increase in returns. Followed by Udine (80.7%), Fortitudo Bologna (78.1%), Cividale (68.8%), Treviglio (63.1%), Cento (60.5%), Forlì (46.4%), Vanoli Cremona (45.6%), Pistoia (44.5%) and San Severo (41.3%), which closes the Top 10.

COLLECTIONS – Said of Fortitudo Bologna, takings slightly change the ranking with respect to attendance. In the average data per tender, Rimini is confirmed as second (€28,181), then Forlì (€24,724), Udine (€18,362) and Cantù (€17,936). The average income per match, compared to the first leg, has grown from €10,844 to €11,526. In 2019/2020 it was €8,114. In addition to the clubs already indicated, Pistoia (€17,649), Cividale (€16,402), Cento (€14,175) and Turin (€13,390) also exceeded the seasonal average. The overall collection of the championship at the end of the second leg was €3,837,992.

TOP 15 – The 15 games with the most appearances at the end of the second leg:

1) 4.557 – Flats Service F. Bologna-Mantua Staff

2) 4.544 – Flats Service F. Bologna-Unieuro Forlì

3) 4.470 – Kigili F. Bologna-Caffè Mokambo Chieti

4) 4.450 – Kigili F. Bologna-Old Wild West Udine

5) 4.434 – Flats Service F. Bologna-Gesteco Cividale

6) 4.425 – Flats Service F. Bologna-Tramec Cento

7) 4.422 – Kigili F. Bologna-RivieraBanca Rimini

8) 4.367 – Kigili F. Bologna-Allianz Pazienza San Severo

9) 4.307 – Kigili F. Bologna-OraSi Ravenna

10) 4.288 – Kigili F. Bologna-Giorgio Tesi Group Pistoia

11) 4.050 – Unieuro Forlì-Kigili F. Bologna

12) 3,990 – Kigili F. Bologna-Umana Chiusi

13) 3.953 – Kigili F. Bologna-HDL Nardò

14) 3.804 – Acqua S.Bernardo Cantù-Vanoli Cremona

15) 3,463 – Unieuro Forlì-RivieraBanca Rimini

ABSOLUTE RECORD – It should be recalled that the absolute record for Serie A2, both in terms of spectators and income, remains the one recorded on 6 January 2017, for the Bologna derby between Virtus and Fortitudo, played at the Unipol Arena in front of 9,291 spectators, for a collection of €262,046 .

Image credit: LNP photo/Basket Rimini/De Luigi

Bologna, 28 April 2023