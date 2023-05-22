Home » Serie A2, the verdicts salvation: Ravenna relegated
Sports

Serie A2, the verdicts salvation: Ravenna relegated

by admin
Serie A2, the verdicts salvation: Ravenna relegated

At the end of the matches of the 8th day, the relegation of OraSì Ravenna, mathematically ranked eighth, to Serie B Nazionale is sanctioned.
The second team to relegate directly to B Nazionale will be defined by the postponement of Thursday 25 between OraSì Ravenna and E-Gap Stella Azzurra Roma. If Ravenna wins, Novipiù Monferrato will be relegated, with Rieti sixth and admitted to the playouts; in case of victory of the Blue Star, Kienergia Rieti will recede, with Monferrato sixth.
Consequently, next Thursday’s match will also define the sixth-placed team in the group, which will challenge Caffè Mokambo Chieti (third) in the playout, with home factor in favor of Chieti. The other playout series has already been defined, between Staff Mantova (fourth) and Allianz Pazienza San Severo (fifth). The dates for the playouts, best of 5 matches, alternating home-home-away-away, will be defined later.
Certain of direct salvation, as sure of finishing the group in the first two positions, E-Gap Stella Azzurra Roma and Ferraroni Juvi Cremona.

See also  34-year-old Jia Shunhao is currently the youngest coach of the Chinese Super League. The youngest in history is Wei Xin at the age of 29_Chongqing_University_Football News

You may also like

Accompanied by blue sea, golden sand and sea...

Scattered considerations after Udinese-Lazio (0-1)

Fatigue from the change of season? Fight it...

Pilsen’s turn for the title was led by...

Women’s running shoes are different from men’s

Napoli defeats Inter and with it all Serie...

Radiating the Yangtze River Delta, Anhui holds the...

Udinese-Lazio, Sarri: ‘Champions? Two points are missing but...

GLOSA: Mental and physical strength holds her in...

Inzaghi Jr.: The loss slowed down our pace...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy