Serie A2, the verdicts salvation: Ravenna relegated

At the end of the matches of the 8th day, the relegation of OraSì Ravenna, mathematically ranked eighth, to Serie B Nazionale is sanctioned.

The second team to relegate directly to B Nazionale will be defined by the postponement of Thursday 25 between OraSì Ravenna and E-Gap Stella Azzurra Roma. If Ravenna wins, Novipiù Monferrato will be relegated, with Rieti sixth and admitted to the playouts; in case of victory of the Blue Star, Kienergia Rieti will recede, with Monferrato sixth.

Consequently, next Thursday’s match will also define the sixth-placed team in the group, which will challenge Caffè Mokambo Chieti (third) in the playout, with home factor in favor of Chieti. The other playout series has already been defined, between Staff Mantova (fourth) and Allianz Pazienza San Severo (fifth). The dates for the playouts, best of 5 matches, alternating home-home-away-away, will be defined later.

Certain of direct salvation, as sure of finishing the group in the first two positions, E-Gap Stella Azzurra Roma and Ferraroni Juvi Cremona.