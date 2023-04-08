Vanoli Basket Cremona – Giorgio Tesi Group Pistoia: 44-39

1° QUARTO

Rocket start Vanoli, strong in an impenetrable defense: 12-2 after 200 seconds, time-out for coach Brienza.

It’s another Pistoia, returning after the time-out: it’s a red and white comeback, 4-15 partial, and overtaking in the 9th minute, signed by a triple from Varnado.

At the siren, the Pistoia defense forgets Pecchia, who supports the basket on 19-18 on 10′.

Warning 12+5.

2° QUARTO

What Varnado does in attack, he then undoes in defence; Pecchia scores 5/5 in support; at 14′, 36-29.

Eboua and Pacher also have a good game in the opposing area, while, conversely, Pistoia collides against the white-blue internal defensive embankment.

Vanoli extends; only Varnado’s triple on the siren contains the guest disadvantage.

44-39 at halftime.