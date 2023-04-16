Home » Serie A2, Yellow Group, 3rd round: Tramec Cento – Vanoli Basket Cremona
Sports

Serie A2, Yellow Group, 3rd round: Tramec Cento – Vanoli Basket Cremona

by admin
Serie A2, Yellow Group, 3rd round: Tramec Cento – Vanoli Basket Cremona

1° QUARTO

Tomassini immediately leads: triple that opens the game and assists to his teammates.

Cremona replies with the usual grim defence; after the 3-0 scored by Tomassini, he took the lead keeping his head ahead until the 7th minute; Berti struggles to contain his opponents’ equal positions, and comes out with two fouls already in the 5th minute.

In the 8th minute, after a couple of misunderstandings on the Lacey-Eboua axis that give possession to Tramec, the red and whites regain their advantage: 15-13 Tramec extends, 19-13.

The triples by Piccoli and Pacher restore parity: 19-19 in the 10th minute.

All the players fielded by coach Mecacci scored.

2° QUARTO

Botta Cento, Cremona replies: it’s the exciting motif until the 16th minute: Alibegovic’s triple, after Pacher’s 3/3 from the arc, brings Vanoli back forward. 33-35, coach Mecacci time out.

Tomassini can do nothing against Alibegovic who brings him under the basket in the winning low post.

At the siren, Denegri fixes the partial of the interval: 37-42.

Tomassini’s initial incursions from the white and blue defense were contained, Tramec had 9 points from Mussini and 8 from Marks.

Percentages of realization on the rise for Vanoli, decisive for the partial advantage at the interval.

See also  Double ownership Lazio-Salernitana, because the trust cannot be the solution

You may also like

Masters of Sports | Ottavio Bianchi, from Sivori...

France signs a test festival against Scotland

Scattered considerations after Turin-Salernitana (1-1)

Střešovice celebrates the floorball title – Sport.cz

30 km is the right length for a...

Bundesliga: Six goals and two reds in a...

Fiorentina-Atalanta, Italian: ‘Atalanta dangerous, important test’

Andrey Rublev wins his first Masters 1000 in...

Serie A, Turin-Salernitana 1-1: Sanabria avoids the knockout...

Director of the General Administration of Sports of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy