Serie A2, Yellow Group, 3rd round: Tramec Cento – Vanoli Basket Cremona

1° QUARTO

Tomassini immediately leads: triple that opens the game and assists to his teammates.

Cremona replies with the usual grim defence; after the 3-0 scored by Tomassini, he took the lead keeping his head ahead until the 7th minute; Berti struggles to contain his opponents’ equal positions, and comes out with two fouls already in the 5th minute.

In the 8th minute, after a couple of misunderstandings on the Lacey-Eboua axis that give possession to Tramec, the red and whites regain their advantage: 15-13 Tramec extends, 19-13.

The triples by Piccoli and Pacher restore parity: 19-19 in the 10th minute.

All the players fielded by coach Mecacci scored.

2° QUARTO

Botta Cento, Cremona replies: it’s the exciting motif until the 16th minute: Alibegovic’s triple, after Pacher’s 3/3 from the arc, brings Vanoli back forward. 33-35, coach Mecacci time out.

Tomassini can do nothing against Alibegovic who brings him under the basket in the winning low post.

At the siren, Denegri fixes the partial of the interval: 37-42.

Tomassini’s initial incursions from the white and blue defense were contained, Tramec had 9 points from Mussini and 8 from Marks.

Percentages of realization on the rise for Vanoli, decisive for the partial advantage at the interval.