[Serie A]Post rescue Milik stoppage time free kick lore Juventus win

[Serie A]Post rescue Milik stoppage time free kick lore Juventus win

Chang Shan, All Media Reporter of Sports Weekly

In the 16th round of Serie A, Juventus beat Cremona 1-0 away. Dessels made the center post, and Milik made a free kick in stoppage time.

■ Serie A

Cremona 0-1 Juventus

(90+1’milik)

15′ Bianchetti made a long pass, Valeri lobbed the ball with a header, and Bremer made a clearance near the goal line. After communicating with VAR, the referee confirmed that Valeri was offside.

animation(4912).gif

69′ Valeri’s header is ferried, and Dessels shoots obliquely from the left side of the penalty area to the near post.

animation(4913).gif

78′ Krstic takes a corner kick from the left, Bremer fights for the top, Moise Kean’s super close shot is blocked by Carneseki, Cremona immediately counterattacks, Valeri’s long-distance attack shot is blocked by Shiqin Disney blocked.

animation(4914).gif

83′ Afena Gyan crosses from the right to the center post.

animation(4915).gif

90+1′ Milik bounced in the near post from a free kick, 1-0.

Juventus lineup (3511): Szczesny/Gatti, Bremer, Danilo/Sule (55′ Chiesa Jr.), Fagioli (55′ Moise Kean), Locatelli, McKennie (67′ ‘ Rabiot), Kostic (85′ Ilin Junior) / Miretti (66’ Paredes) / Milik

See also  The Netherlands vs. the United States preview: Tulip hits the top 8 and the United States looks forward to breaking through after 20 years – yqqlm

