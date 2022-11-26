Falcinelli and Bonfanti decisive in the first 45′, the comeback of the ducals stops with a penalty from Vazquez

Serie B is back after the break. At the Tardini, Parma surrenders against Modena: it ends 1-2. Stop for Pecchia’s team after four home victories in a row. The goals from Falcinelli and Bonfanti were decisive, both following an assist from Tremolada who was forced out through injury in the second half. Well done Tesser’s men, success found again after more than a month. A result that brings the team closer to the playoff zone. At 18 in the Pisa-Ternana field, tomorrow all the others.

Turn Modena — Man immediately tries to steer the race onto the right track. In the 2nd minute he shoots from over 25 meters and the ball goes just wide. In the 10th minute, the hosts were dangerous with Inglese, but the shot was blocked by goalkeeper Gagno. Pecchia’s team attacks, the guests are unable to leave. Then in the 17th minute everything changes: Tremolada finds Falcinelli on a free kick, who heads his way to the advantage: third goal in the league for the attacker born in ’91. Less than ten minutes later Tremolada served Bonfanti very well, volleyed and doubled: fourth goal of the season for the class of 2000.

Vazquez is not enough — Little happens in the first minutes of the second half. Bernabé is the best of him: the Spaniard has two good chances in the 49th and 51st minutes. He even tries again in the 63rd minute with an excellent shot from distance. The match lights up in the 70th minute: Benedyczak is landed in the area by Bonfanti, the referee whistles for the penalty. Vazquez goes on the spot and makes no mistake. Parma shortened the distance, continued to attack but showed little in the opposing area. In the 88th minute Pecchia’s men tried everything: Camara was rejected by Gagno, Mihaila punched the defense then missed the decisive pass. Camara shoots again in the 93rd minute, the usual Gagno rejects. This is how it ends and Modena rejoices. See also The concern of the mortal enemy!Guardiola: Ten Hag is strong and Manchester United should hire him – yqqlm

November 26 – 17:12

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

