Serie B 19th: Brescia-Palermo 1-1, goals from Galazzi and Segre
Serie B 19th: Brescia-Palermo 1-1, goals from Galazzi and Segre

Serie B 19th: Brescia-Palermo 1-1, goals from Galazzi and Segre

The advance of the 19th round ends 1-1. Aglietti’s first on the Lombard bench didn’t produce the turning point, in the final the Sicilians came close to taking the lead

Serie B Boxing Day opens without winners at Rigamonti, where Brescia and Palermo do not go beyond 1-1. Aglietti, making his debut on the Brescia bench after Clotet’s sacking, has to settle for just one point, which leaves the standings of both teams unchanged, stuck in mid-table. The goals arrive in rapid succession at the beginning of the second half, with Segre answering Galazzi; uncertain goalkeepers in both circumstances.

The match

Several absences in both formations, with the minutes preceding the match animated by concern. In fact, the referees do not find the kits in the changing rooms to communicate with the Var room in Lissone, which are promptly sent from Milan. The first thrill came in the 5th minute, when Vido awkwardly deflected a free-kick from the left towards his own goal, but Pigliacelli was reactive to avert the danger. Bianchi would have a good chance in the middle of the first half, if Van De Looi didn’t miss the ball sensationally on the through ball. At the beginning of the second half, an excellent break by Ndoj who leads the restart, gives in to Galazzi who controls and kicks under the legs of the opposing goalkeeper (50′). Two minutes later the result was back in balance: Broh crossed from the left, Di Mariano returned in the center and Segre punished a bad outing by Lezzerini for an immediate draw. Van De Looi didn’t shoot the mirror with an interesting diagonal in the 60th minute and it was the last real chance of a match with a far from exciting finish.

