Fabio Caserta is the new coach of Cosenza, the arrival of Andrea Pirlo on the Sampdoria bench is also official. Pecchia extends with Parma, Andreazzoli returns to Ternana. Ascoli chose Viali. Among the relegated from Serie A the only confirmation is that of Ballardini alla Cremonese. Spezia is thinking about the return of Stroppa

TRANSFER MARKET, NEWS AND LIVE NEGOTIATIONS

Share this: Twitter

Facebook