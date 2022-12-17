The 18th day opens at 18 with Pisa-Brescia. Between Inzaghi’s team and Mignani’s is the challenge between the best attacks. Gilardino wants to break his goal fast against the leaders led by Mulattieri. Details on all matches

Oscar Maresca

The final of the World Cup is being played in Qatar and speaking of national teams, coach Mancini has released the list of players called up for a two-day internship in Coverciano between 20 and 21 December. Thirty Serie B players called up in blue: from Antonucci to Brunori, passing through Fabbian and Folorunsho. And again: Mulattieri, Caso, Da Riva and many others. Today starts the eighteenth day of the championship. Inzaghi’s Reggina awaits Bari at the Granillo, just three points divide the teams in the standings. On Sunday, the leaders Frosinone is a guest of Genoa at the Ferraris after the 0-0 draw against Pisa, while Ternana will face Como. Here are all the other games.

Pisa-Brescia (today at 6pm) — D’Angelo’s team stopped Frosinone last day. There are twelve consecutive useful results so far. The Tuscans have also kept clean sheets in the last three games. It’s a clash in the playoff zone: Clotet’s men have drawn their three most recent away games, but they haven’t won since November 27 (2-0 against Spal).

Reggina-Bari (today at 8.30pm) — The teams that have scored the most goals in this league face off: 29 for both. But there is another curious fact that unites them. Inzaghi’s team has the best attack in home games (19 goals), Mignani’s has the most prolific away offensive (14 goals). Not only that, because the midfielders who have scored the most goals in this Serie B will also be on the pitch: Fabbian and Folorunsho, with five. See also Record Serie B: one million spectators in the stadiums

Ternana-Como (Sunday at 2 pm) — The defense of Andreazzoli’s team holds: two clean sheets in the last two. And so far Ternana has collected nine, only Frosinone has done better with ten. Guests will have to watch out for headers. Como is the team that has conceded the most: 10 out of 27. They haven’t won since 6 November (1-0 against Venice), then four draws and one defeat.

Parma-Spal (Sunday at 2 pm) — The Gialloblù regained their success against Brescia after collecting only one point in the previous three matches. But at the Tardini the hosts lost the last two against Modena and Benevento: they haven’t reached three home knockouts in a row since 1962. They will find a foul Spal: even 56 yellows collected, like Cittadella, no one has done worse. And they haven’t scored in three games away from home.

Cosenza-Ascoli (Sunday at 2 pm) — The Calabrian team is both the team to have scored the fewest goals in the first half hour of play and the one to have conceded the most goals in the same set. Ascoli must immediately start strong. Bucchi’s men have been missing success for almost two months, but the playoff zone remains just one point away.

Cittadella-Sudtirol (Sunday at 2 pm) — Gorini’s team comes from two defeats and wants to earn points to move away from the bottom of the standings. Bisoli’s team have lost only one match in the last two months, against Genoa on 8 December, then six draws. We need a success that has been missing since 22 October: 1-0 against Parma. See also Does Queen Elizabeth have a secret Facebook profile? - Magazine

Modena-Benevento (Sunday at 2 pm) — Important points up for grabs to get away from the playout area. Two draws for the Gialloblù in the last two home games, Benevento is back from two successes with clean sheets. The last time the Campania team achieved three wins in a row without conceding a goal was last February.

Palermo-Cagliari (Sunday at 18.45) — It is a challenge between Brunori and Pavoletti. The Rosanero striker has scored half of Palermo’s league goals (8/16). The tip of the Sardinian formation has scored four goals in the last five games, he was still scoreless after the first nine games. Attention also to Lapadula: from October five centers for the class of ’90.

Genoa-Frosinone (Sunday at 8.45pm) — In three of the last four matches the rossoblù have not scored. Since Gilardino has been around, there has been a victory against Sudtirol and a goalless draw with Ascoli. Now the challenge with the leaders: Frosinone is unbeaten in ten games. Spotlight on Mulattieri. The Gialloblù striker has scored five goals so far: the most recent three all away.

Perugia-Venice (Monday at 8.30pm) — After keeping three clean sheets in a row, Castori’s men lost 3-2 against Cagliari. Perugia remains last with 13 points. Venezia are unbeaten in their last four games and have three wins and one draw. Recovered important points from Vanoli’s team, who now wants to move away from the playout area.