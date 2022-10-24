He found himself, Cristian Bucchi’s Ascoli. After the surprise victory last week in Bari, the Bianconeri beat Cagliari 2-1 and overtake the Sardinians in the standings. Liverani’s team is in trouble, stopping at 14 points in tenth place in the standings. Al Cino and Lillo Del Luca of Ascoli Piceno decide the goals of the usual Dionisi, on a penalty kick, and of Pedro Mendes. Pavoletti’s goal was useless, arriving at 5 ‘from 90’ on a sensational error by the home keeper Guarna.

The match

—

After last week’s Coppa Italia commitment at the Ferraris in Genoa, Bucchi is aiming for the usual 3-5-2 despite having to deal with important defections but with the relaunch of the man who is the symbol of Dionisi from 1 ‘. 4-3-3, on the other hand, for Liverani, who initially renounces Lapadula by opting for the Luvumbo-Pavoletti-Falco trident. The two teams split the start, and although Cagliari is at times more proactive, Ascoli is the one to unlock. Just after half an hour, here is the episode: on a ball halfway between Capradossi and the Sardinian goalkeeper Radunovic, Lungoyi sings with a profession, who is knocked down by the number one guest and convinces the referee Aureliano to blow the whistle. From eleven meters the Juventus striker Dionisi shows up who thanks and signs the advantage, sending him ahead at rest. In the second half, a whirlwind of substitutions on both sides: Mendes detects Dionisi, Liverani unbalances himself by inserting Lapadula, Millico, Rog and Barreca. At 81 ‘the doubling of Ascoli arrives, precisely with the newly entered Pedro Mendes: error by Radunovic at the exit, recovery of Collocolo and pocketed for the Portuguese who with great control and a good shot is good at beating the Serbian goalkeeper . 4 ‘later it is the goalkeeper Guarna who betrays him: the Juventus number one, who collects the ball but then loses it, leaving it on Pavoletti’s feet who reopens. In the end Falasco was sent off but the result did not change: Ascoli 2-1 and overtaking Cagliari. And next Saturday the big match between the rossoblùs and Pippo Inzaghi’s Reggina will say a lot about the Sardinian season.