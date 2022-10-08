Bari does not give up the top of the Serie B standings, who also comes out the winner from the away match in Venice (2-1) thanks to goals from Antenucci and Cheddira. Brescia brakes at home, stopped 1-1 by the Cittadella, one point apiece also for Pisa and Parma (0-0). Second consecutive victory for Modena, the Emilians pass on the Ascoli field for a 2-1 comeback. The crisis of Palermo knows no end, in fact the Corini boys are overwhelmed by Ternana (3-0) who rises to second place in the standings.