Serie B: Bari blame in Venice: the results of the 8th day

Serie B: Bari blame in Venice: the results of the 8th day

The Apulians get their fourth consecutive victory, while Palermo can’t get up

Bari does not give up the top of the Serie B standings, who also comes out the winner from the away match in Venice (2-1) thanks to goals from Antenucci and Cheddira. Brescia brakes at home, stopped 1-1 by the Cittadella, one point apiece also for Pisa and Parma (0-0). Second consecutive victory for Modena, the Emilians pass on the Ascoli field for a 2-1 comeback. The crisis of Palermo knows no end, in fact the Corini boys are overwhelmed by Ternana (3-0) who rises to second place in the standings.

8 October

