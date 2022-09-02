A header by Marko Rog gives Cagliari the 3 points against Modena and the momentary peak of B, in cohabitation with Ascoli and Genoa. At Unipol Domus it ends 1-0 for Liverani’s rossoblù, who spend around half an hour, dominate at long stretches and manage in the final without finding the flash of doubling. A second half of good will is not enough for Tesser’s team.

The first half is all for Liverani’s team, already dangerous after 8 ‘with Mancosu’s right low shot, rejected by Gagno. The “5” rossoblù is the most active man of the first fraction: on 10 ‘he tries with a left from the edge, while 9 minutes later he comes close to the advantage with a right placed at the far post, just out. Cagliari makes the game and at 22 ‘there is a new thrill with Viola’s left, a nothing over the crossbar. The hosts move on in the 27th minute with Rog, who heads the ball with which Nandez overtakes Gagno with an empty net. The Var confirms the 1-0. The rossoblù manage possession and advantage, but risk close to the interval. At 44 ‘the powerful right of Diaw, deflected by Goldaniga, ends just a few centimeters from equal. On the next corner, Gargiulo’s header comes out by nothing.

LIVELY RESTART

Modena returns to the field with two changes (Oukhadda and Mosti in place of Coppolaro and Tremolada) and the right reactivity: just the suggestion of the former Gubbio triggers Gargiulo’s header. A turn of the clock and the attempt is instead of Diaw, who shoots the left high from close range. Cagliari reacts with a nice volley from Lapadula, deflected for a corner by Gagno. Around the hour of play, other fresh forces for the Gialloblù (Ponsi out and Azzi in), one step away from equalizing with Falcinelli’s header, saved by Radunovic. Lively recovery, continuous overturns. At 62 ‘the great chance is for Lapadula, who served by Nandez in the center of the area does not find the right solution for the 2-0. 20 ‘from the end, triple substitution for Liverani: Obert, Lapadula and Rog out, space for Barreca, Pavoletti and Deiola. The new entrants are immediately one step away from doubling. Pavoletti sows the defense on the left and serves Deiola: the instinctive response of an exceptional Gagno keeps the guests afloat. Cagliari’s maneuver speeds up on the counterattack. At 75 ‘Mancosu frees Pavoletti at the height of the spot: the attacker’s right plate touches the post. The rhythms drop in the final: at 83 ‘Liverani calls Nandez on the bench and grants some remnants to Dossena, at 90’ Viola also out for Luvumbo. The last noteworthy action takes place on the Angolan’s feet: his left finds the opposition of Gagno. Rog’s goal resists at Unipol Domus: it ends 1-0, Cagliari restarts after the defeat of Ferrara.