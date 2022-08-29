The goal of the ’99 class is enough for the guests to get the three points. The new signings begin by coming off the bench, with the team in 10 men due to the expulsion of Arrigoni at the end of the first half

The third day of B ends with the Sinigaglia monday night between Como and Brescia, but more than the twenty-two on the pitch, the eyes are on Cesc Fabregas, sitting on the bench and on the pitch from minute 72. After a blackout, Brescia comes out. , in numerical superiority for two thirds of the match (double yellow to Arrigoni), thanks to Bertagnoli’s goal in the first half. The news is not enough for Gattuso’s team (replaced on the bench by Guidetti), only Clotet smiles.

Boot blackout — The first goal ball is for Brescia. After 3 ‘, Moreo catches Ayé in the penalty area: Ghidotti is good at going out and closing the mirror. At Como it takes just under two minutes to react: Parisini’s percussion through central streets ends with an unassuming right, blocked by Lezzerini. Hosts still dangerous in the 10th minute, with Mancuso’s cue: the 77 steals the ball from Cistana and unloads a poisonous right-footed shot at the near post, deflected for a corner by Lezzerini’s foot. Twist at 24 ‘, blackout: the lighting towers of Sinigaglia go out and darkness falls. It takes 9’31 “to see the light and start again, with a corner for Brescia: Bertagnoli’s header crashes on Blanco’s save at the near post. The game changes in the 44th minute: Como remains in 10 after the match. Arrigoni’s intervention on Bertagnoli, which costs the playmaker the second yellow card. Brescia’s 1-0 arrives with Bertagnoli, who uses Galazzi’s ball from the left and is cold in beating Ghidotti in the center of the area. Miele assigns 11 minutes of recovery and in the middle of the extra time there is another episode to note. Lezzerini overwhelms Parisini with his fists, on the way out: the referee gives the penalty kick, but changes his mind after the Var control. At the end of the first half, it is 1- 0 for the Clotet team. See also Serie B, Parma-Bari 2-2. Goals by Antenucci, Man, Folorunsho and Mihaila

Finally Cesc — The start of the recovery is all of Brescia. At 52 ‘, Ayé hits Galazzi’s cross with his head: Ghidotti’s response is good, instinctively deflecting to the post. At 57 ‘the host siege continues with Moreo, who shows up in the Larian area with a nice right of first intention, but finding the answer of an always attentive Ghidotti. A sensational opportunity for the hosts in the 65th minute: on the Scaglia tower, Cerri does not find coordination and wastes the ball likewise close to the goal line. The roar of Sinigaglia embraces his star in the second half. Out Celeghin, in the 72nd minute it was Cesc Fabregas’ time. The Spaniard immediately enters the game and tries already after a couple of laps: his left foot from the edge, a quarter of an hour from the end, does not give Lezzerini worries. It’s a completely different Como: in the 77th minute, the danger comes from the insertion of Kerrigan (who took over from Parisians around half an hour), who hits the post with his head. 5 ‘from the end there is also room for the new signing Cutrone, inside instead of Bovolon. But for the hosts the news is not enough: Clotet’s Brescia takes the 3 points, flies to 6 and does not lose ground from the leading group.

