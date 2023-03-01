news-txt”>

Serie B is back on the field with the midweek round opened by the Calabrian derby won by Cosenza

The overview of the 27th day (RESULTS AND STANDINGS)

Tuesday 28 February

Cosenza-Reggina 2-1

Palermo-Ternana 0-0

Parma-Pisa 0-1

On the field Wednesday at 20.30

Bari-Venice

Benevento-Südtirol

Cagliari-Genoa

Citadel-Brescia

Modena-Ascoli

Perugia-Como

Spal-Frosinone