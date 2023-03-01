Home Sports Serie B: Cosenza wins the derby 2-1 with Reggina – Calcio
Sports

Serie B: Cosenza wins the derby 2-1 with Reggina – Calcio

by admin
Serie B: Cosenza wins the derby 2-1 with Reggina – Calcio
news-txt”>

Serie B is back on the field with the midweek round opened by the Calabrian derby won by Cosenza

The overview of the 27th day (RESULTS AND STANDINGS)

Tuesday 28 February
Cosenza-Reggina 2-1
Palermo-Ternana 0-0
Parma-Pisa 0-1

On the field Wednesday at 20.30
Bari-Venice
Benevento-Südtirol
Cagliari-Genoa
Citadel-Brescia
Modena-Ascoli
Perugia-Como
Spal-Frosinone

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy