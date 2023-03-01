7
Tuesday 28 February
On the field Wednesday at 20.30
Serie B is back on the field with the midweek round opened by the Calabrian derby won by Cosenza
The overview of the 27th day (RESULTS AND STANDINGS)
Cosenza-Reggina 2-1
Palermo-Ternana 0-0
Parma-Pisa 0-1
Bari-Venice
Benevento-Südtirol
Cagliari-Genoa
Citadel-Brescia
Modena-Ascoli
Perugia-Como
Spal-Frosinone
