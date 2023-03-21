news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 21 – There are eight players stopped by the Serie B sports judge, all for one shift, in relation to the matches of the 30th day of the championship. These are Circati (Parma) and Leverbe (Benevento), both expelled, as well as Pastina (Benevento), Bartolomei (Perugia), Frabotta (Frosinone), Millico (Cagliari), Nagy (Pisa), Tait (Sudtirol), who they were distrusted.



As for the fines to the clubs, Reggina will have to pay six thousand euros “for having its supporters throw some plastic bottles onto the pitch, forcing the referee to interrupt the match in the first half for about a minute. For throwing objects, firecrackers or smoke bombs were also fined Ascoli (three thousand euros), Brescia (two thousand) and Ternana (one thousand).



Finally, the coach of Reggina goalkeepers, Maurizio Guido, was disqualified for one day, expelled for having “leaved from the technical area, going near the penalty area to issue orders to one of his players”.



