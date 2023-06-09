Home » Serie B: ends 1-1 in Cagliari, Bari equalizes in extremis on penalty – Football
Cagliari and Bari drew 1-1 at the Unipol Domus in the first leg of the Serie B playoffs. record

The rossoblù took the lead in the 9th minute through Lapadula. Shortly before the interval, Cheddira had his penalty saved for a possible equalizer by Radunovic, author of other decisive interventions, but in the recovery of the second half, the Serbian goalkeeper did not repeat himself on a second penalty conceded to the visitors, converted by Antenucci, who been fielded specifically to beat him. The return match, in Bari, is scheduled for next Sunday, 11 June, at 8.30 pm, and the Apulians will only need a draw to get promoted to Serie A, thanks to their best finish in the league

