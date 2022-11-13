Genoa-Como is a festival of emotions. Three goals disallowed, a penalty, eight yellow cards and several occasions. At the end 1-1, Coda opens and Cerri closes. A draw in the sign of the two bombers. Reggina escapes second at 25 points and the rossoblù stop at home. Now they are third, at -7 from leading Frosinone and -2 from Inzaghi.

Ready, go and the Como stings immediately. At 3 ‘Cerri takes advantage of Cutrone’s cue on the left and slips Semper from three meters, but Massimi cancels for a touch of the arm of the former breaking latest news striker. He leaves again. Genoa took the lead three minutes later, but nothing happened there either. Coda beats Ghidotti with his right, but is offside. The rossoblù advantage arrives at the quarter of an hour: Cagnano kicks Portanova and is a penalty. The usual Coda goes on the spot and makes no mistake, sixth goal in the league. Over? Not at all: at 37 ‘Ghidotti saves on Strootman, while at 41’ Cerri kicks on Semper from two steps. The ultimate thrill is a Head Tail cross.

Cerri

—

Blessin opens the second half by throwing Hefti and Yeboah, while Longo responds with Cesc Fabregas, in his eighth appearance in Serie B. The second half is a remake of the first, between another canceled goal and seven yellow cards. At 60 ‘Cerri, alone in front of Semper, chokes the ball with his left foot and kicks again on the Croatian, but six minutes later finds the same with a nice header on an assist from Cagnano, who redeems the penalty foul. Third center in the league for the tip of Como. The third goal canceled of the match comes just a minute later: Dragusin collects a reject from Ghidotti – good at deflecting Strootman’s free-kick – and bags with the left, but Massimi cancels everything for Puscas offside. It starts from 1-1. The last emotion of the match is a right foot from Yeboah foiled by Ghidotti, good at the exit (90 ‘). Genoa have not won in three games, while Longo finds a gold point away from home. Now he is third from bottom to -1 from Cosenza, Benevento and Modena.