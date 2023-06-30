Serie B, Helbiz skips: Balata has to do without 6 million, Sky and Dazn forced to make up. Next season is already a mess

Registrations at risk, appeals on the horizon, and now even a millionaire hole in the League’s budget. If the A league is in fibrillation for the auction of TV rights on which the survival of the entire bandwagon depends, as usual on the lower floors they fare even worse. The last tile on the Serie B is called Hellbiz Media: the streaming platform of the king of scooters To be cold it has given up broadcasting league matches next year. It means a shortage of approx 10 million eurosfrom which we all lose: i club first of all, but also the other broadcasters like Sky e Dazn. While waiting for the solution for the cases of Lecco e Reggina which still prevent us from completing the workforce for the next season.

That Helbiz was having difficulties had been known for some time. L’agency it had landed in the world of TV rights in 2021, focusing precisely on the cadet championship, but last January it announced its intention to cut less profitable activities and now it’s official: the contract with Serie B ends with one year earlier than the three years and the League loses a slice of the revenues of its new model. Compared to the past, in the last announcement the president Balata had managed to multiply revenue by focusing on co-exclusivity: no longer a single broadcaster that wins all the matches, but many different platforms that broadcast the same contents, leaving the choice to fan. A long-relied scheme for the Serie Awhere you travel on completely different numbers, which however certainly worked in B: the League had practically managed to double up revenues from TV rights, rising from around 25 to 48.5 million euros per season in three-year period 2021-2024, guaranteed by the three licensees, Sky, Dazn and precisely Helbiz. But now this successful formula loses a piece important.

Last year Helbiz paid around 10 million euros for 10 games a day. In reality, the deficit for the League will be smaller because the contract provides that, by decreasing the number of licensees, the amount paid by each of them increases: therefore, first of all they will lose out Sky e Daznwhich next year they will pay respectively 28 million (package 1 and 2) and 12 million, two million more each. The total is 40, compared to 46 last season (another 2.5 come from highlights, international, radio, etc.). However, a dead loss of 6 million, which will have a share of 300 thousand euros on the budgets of the individual clubs. Assuming that they are really 20, and no more.

In fact, the sword of Damocles hangs over the next season in the cases of Lecco and Reggina, both a risk registration: the first for the controversy over the stadium Euganean of Padua, indicated out of time as a match facility but not due to the fault of the club; the second for the equally well-known story of the tax pending (not paid in time according to the FIGC rules, while the Court of Reggio Calabria which approved the debt restructuring indicated different maturities). The feeling is that i lombardi have a better chance than amaranth, but in any case there is a risk of ending up in court in August given that the candidates for the vacant position (primarily the Brescia) announce battle. Friday they will pronounce the commissions techniques, next week the federal council will have to decide on the workforce for 2023/2024. Then, possibly, the ballet of the gods will start appeals, with the meager consolation if nothing else of the guarantee of having a definitive sentence by the end of August. The apocalyptic scenario of a 21-team Serie B remains unlikely (but not so much, even if the last meeting of the clubs felt the need to “protect the 20-team format”). Another summer of chaos and bad figures for Italian football is almost a certainty. The worst way to start season.

