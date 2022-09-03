Home Sports Serie B: Inzaghi overwhelms Palermo. Benevento corsair in Venice, Bari mockery
Serie B: Inzaghi overwhelms Palermo. Benevento corsair in Venice, Bari mockery

The results of the fourth day: Reggina beat the rosanero 3-0, Spal recovered two goals against the Apulians. Frosinone and Brescia win, 1-1 between Cosenza and Ternana. The Genoa-Parma program closes

An eventful afternoon, the one staged on the Serie B pitches. Pippo Inzaghi’s Reggina wins hands down, overwhelming Palermo 3-0. Home victory also for Brescia, 2-1 against Perugia, and Frosinone, 2-0 against Como without Fabregas, not even on the bench. Benevento, on the other hand, goes to Venice and wins by 0-2. Equal mockery for Bari, who at San Nicola gets two goals from Spal: 2-2. Equal (1-1) also between Ternana and Cosenza and between Ascoli and Cittadella.

