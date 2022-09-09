In anticipation of the fifth round, the rosanero resist the rossoblù assault (a goal canceled in the recovery) and win the second league victory at Barbera with a goal from the bomber

At the Barbera they show the usual film. Brunori scores and Palermo wins. Last season, in Serie C, the fans saw him almost every match, thanks to the attacker’s 25 goals. Less this year, at least so far, but in the meantime a flash of the former Entella launches the rosanero to 7 points, 1-0 to Genoa and return to victory after three unsuccessful games (two defeats and one draw). Genoa returns home with many regrets. In the second half many missed chances, including a goal disallowed to Bani for offside two minutes from the end.

Stall — The first half opens with a goal eaten that could cost dearly: Ekuban misses a penalty in motion in front of Pigliacelli. Then it’s up to Palermo: on 22 ‘Di Mariano hits with a sure shot about ten meters from the goal, but the right platter of Schillaci’s nephew ends up very wide. A few minutes later Pajac tries, a nice left-footed free kick, but the ball is high and Pigliacelli accompanies him with his eyes over the crossbar (24 ‘). At 34 ‘a great chance for Brunori with a persistent action, but Martinez neutralizes the ball. The first half ends with an excellent save by Pigliacelli on Jagiello’s right placed, straight to the corner, after a sortie by Portanova (46 ‘).

At 49 'Brunori found his second goal in the league using a rebound on the left. Di Mariano tries the game, the ball ends up on the foot of the rosanero tip and is 1-0. Movement from attacker, precise left. From here, however, Genoa raises their heads: in the 62nd minute Brunori saves an insidious header from Frendrup on the line, then ten minutes later Pigliacelli deflects a Coda shot from inside the area for a corner, before a right-footed volley. of Yalcin from 20 meters finished at the side of very little. It would have been an author's goal. At 10 'from the end Ekuban also tries, but the excavation is not precise and Palermo is saved. At 84 'Brunori has the great chance to close the match, violent right foot from the edge of the area, but Martinez keeps him afloat. Finally, Pigliacelli saves the result on Puscas in full recovery, before a goal canceled by Bani for offside in the 95th minute. Three important points for Corini, while for Blessin comes the first defeat in the league.

