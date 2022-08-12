The newly promoted goal overturns Man’s goal with Folorunsho and Antenucci (on penalty). Before the break, the other Romanian of the Emilians equalized on a free kick. The season started with goals and fun

The arias of Giuseppe Verdi kick off, Parma and Bari think about the rest with a pyrotechnic challenge for 45 ‘. Between music and entertainment on the pitch, the 91st edition of Serie B starts at the Tardini: it ends 2-2, everything happens in the first half. Man opens the games for the Gialloblù, Antenucci and Folorunsho sign the red and white overtaking, Mihaila brings everything back into balance.

continuous run-up — Not even the time to embrace the cadeteria that Bari is already under. The match is unlocked by Man’s prowess, who after 2 ‘receives from the right, sends the Apulian defense into a tailspin and places his left foot in the corner pocket for 1-0. Mignani’s team is not there and reacts with Cheddira, protagonist first in the 6 ‘with a right saved by Chichizola and then, after a few seconds, with a penalty earned for the naive withholding of Estevez. To transform it we think the usual Antenucci, but it takes two attempts. Central solution for the first, saved and repeated for the position of Chichizola (both feet over the line). Powerful right to cross for the replay: at 10 ‘it is 1-1. Parma manages the possession and returns to be seen by the parts of Caprile with Mihaila, but at 35 ‘Folorunsho’s torpedo from distance strikes Chichizola and gives the advantage to the Galletti. The first 45-minute pyrotechnics of the new season close with two sensational occasions for Vazquez (post and great response from Caprile on the deflected left) and with the seal of Mihaila, who uses a free kick at the edge of the area (and the uncertain positioning of the barrier) for the 2-2. See also San Michele: defeat and guilty unpunished "This is how racism wins, we only pay"

recovery in decline — The energies fail at the beginning of the recovery and the rhythms decrease with the passing of the minutes. The first action worthy of note comes around the hour of play and is for Pecchia’s men: cross from the left and ball that carom on the feet of Juric (took over from Estevez), who does not find the right flicker a stone’s throw from the brings. Bari tries 20 ‘from the end with Cheddira: the right foot from the edge, without too many pretensions, is rejected by the Gialloblù defense. The game tries to liven up with some jolts in the final (high right from Mihaila’s distance in the 80 ‘, Ricci’s left out of the mirror in recovery), but the lack of precision of the two teams accompanies the 2-2 in the 90’. For Parma and Bari, one point each.

