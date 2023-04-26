Serie B, Pisa-Bari result sub judice: what happened – breaking latest news

The result of Pisa-Bari, 34th day of Serie B, remains sub-judice after the referee touched the ball in the action that led to the penalty for the Apulians

After Pisa’s appeal, the Serie B sports judge did not approve the result of the match against Bari, valid for the 34th day of the championship. The match had been won 2-1 by Bari at the Arena Garibaldi, with a penalty scored in the 90th minute, but according to the home team the referee was hit by the ball before it landed in the hand of a defender, causing the penalty. A situation which, in Pisa’s opinion, should have led the referee to stop the game and this would constitute a technical error which should lead to the repetition of the race. The decision on the matter will be made in a few days after new evaluations and having heard the referee. In the event of a repeat of the match, and with Bari’s failure to win, Frosinone and Genoa would be one step away from returning to Serie A. Pisa, for its part, would block its participation in the play-offs.

The referee touches the ball, what the regulation says

The regulation in this case provides that the game must be stopped if the ball enters the goal, if it changes the teams’ possession or if it causes the start of a promising attacking phase. In this case the referee Colombo did not stop the game because he believed that the ball has always remained in the Apulian possession and that a promising action did not then result from that touch. Pisa, on the other hand, believes that the referee’s touch triggered a promising attack which then resulted in the penalty awarded to Bari. After the game, the Nerazzurri general manager Corrado had called for a step back from the refereeing world: It would be nice to see for once that world admit the technical error. That would be a great sign. And the Pisa coach D’Angelo had made matters worse: Colombo proved to be better as a footballer than as a referee.