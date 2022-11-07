Home Sports Serie B, Reggina-Genoa 2-1 –
Serie B, Reggina-Genoa 2-1

Serie B, Reggina-Genoa 2-1

Ends 2-1: Row and a penalty from Hernani, after Menez had missed another penalty and Aramu had drawn, give Inzaghi a very heavy victory

The anti Frosinone this time there are two. Pippo Inzaghi’s Reggina trims two goals against Genoa (2-1), hooks Blessin to 22 points and becomes the second force in Serie B together with the rossoblùs. Fabio Grosso, world champion together with Pippo in 2006, is there in front of +5, fresh from the victory against Perugia.

Luigi Canotto opens the games after a quarter of an hour and closes the accounts with destiny: raised in the amaranth youth dreaming of scoring at Granillo, he realizes his dream 13 years after his farewell. All after touring Italy far and wide. The second goal of the season is a low shot right under the South. The former Juve Stabia does everything by himself: he catches a high ball, tows it and kicks hard, bringing Inzaghi the lead. The 1-0, however, lasts only about twenty minutes: in the 33rd minute Aramu anticipates Pierozzi with a header and scores the first goal of the season on an assist from Sabelli, good at catching the former Venice playmaker with his left foot. It’s not over though, because a couple of minutes later Maresca whistles the first of the two penalties of the match: Rivas jumps two men in speed and Bani tugs him. After a Var consultation, the referee validates the penalty, but Menez lets himself be hypnotized by Semper, saved in the eighth penalty in his career. The right is central, the Croatian does not move and keeps Genoa afloat.

The second half opens as the first had opened: in the 54th minute another penalty kick for Reggina for a touch of Czyborra’s arm. This time Hernani shows up from the spot, who scores the classic goal of the former (he played at Genoa last season, 18 appearances without goals). At 72 ‘Inzaghi changes 2/3 of the attack, then Semper saves twice on Canotto and Gori. In the final Reggina grits her teeth and takes the three points. Pippo, under the curve with his son in his arms, rejoices as if he had scored. Genoa had not lost for two months, while the amaranths return to win after two defeats and a draw. Now they are behind Frosinone together.

