Home » Serie B, Reggio Calabria renounces the move to Crema
Sports

Serie B, Reggio Calabria renounces the move to Crema

by admin
Serie B, Reggio Calabria renounces the move to Crema

Pallacanestro Viola Reggio Calabria announces that it has regretfully canceled the away game in Crema scheduled for next Sunday 23 April. Arriving logistical reasons relating to the move and consequent organizational difficulties, led to the decision to give up playing the 28th match of the Serie B basketball championship, group B. The club takes the opportunity to apologize to the fans and thank all the loyal fans who have supported the team on every away match with passion and dedication.

See also  West Ham United successfully dragged out Manchester City Gerrard or left the Premier League title - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

Who is Lina Souloukou, the new CEO of...

Snooker World Championship | O’Sullivan enters the quarterfinals...

FCB draws an option to buy Amdouni and...

Latina-Gelbison: mathematical salvation and then everything that comes

Sailing hopes for “Boris Herrmann effect” | deutschlandfunk.de

Testosterone in Women | Muscles and sports performance

Chinese runners Zhao Jiaju and Xiang Fuzhao won...

Tadej Pogacar is the best cyclist in the...

These are offensive players to watch out for

Serie A matches today, the calendar and times...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy