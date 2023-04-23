Serie B, Reggio Calabria renounces the move to Crema

Pallacanestro Viola Reggio Calabria announces that it has regretfully canceled the away game in Crema scheduled for next Sunday 23 April. Arriving logistical reasons relating to the move and consequent organizational difficulties, led to the decision to give up playing the 28th match of the Serie B basketball championship, group B. The club takes the opportunity to apologize to the fans and thank all the loyal fans who have supported the team on every away match with passion and dedication.