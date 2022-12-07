The anticipation of the 16th day makes Andreazzoli happy, in his first success on the Umbrian bench, and prolongs Liverani’s crisis

The second is good. Andreazzoli beat Cagliari 1-0 and achieved his first success as coach of Ternana. The second penalty in a row by Falletti and a miracle by Iannarilli on a penalty kick by Pavoletti give the Umbrians a success that had been missing for a month and a half. Ternana hadn’t won since 22 October, then three draws and two defeats, including the 2-1 in the last round against Venezia. Liverani’s Cagliari, on the other hand, prolongs the crisis: five draws and two knockouts in the last 7 games.

PENALTY — Not even the time to settle down that Ternana is already ahead. Viola loses a bad ball on the edge of the area, Partipilo pounces on the ball and is brought down by Obert. Massa has no doubts: penalty (6′). Falletti is still on the spot, protagonist in Venice with a Totti-like spoon, but this time he opens the plate and strikes Radunovic despite the dive in the right corner. Second league goal. Cagliari tries to raise its head, but Iannarilli is never engaged in a serious way, except for a right foot from Kourfalidis. The most dangerous is Luvumbo, an offensive winger with three goals and two assists this season, but opportunities are scarce.

PLATA — The recovery opens with a Euro goal. Palumbo controls the ball with his back to goal, turns around within a meter of space and leaves Radunovic in place, struck by a left-footed lob from the edge of the area. One of those things worth buying a ticket for. Moment, everything stopped: offside by Palumbo and no goal of the year (46 ‘). Cagliari tries to worry the Umbrian rearguard with a couple of solos, Luvumbo dribbles and exploits his speed, but the most important chance comes to Agazzi, who comes close to making it 2-0 from close range after a short clearance by Radunovic (68’). No way. The rest of the match is a script: usual round of substitutions, counterattack, closed defenses, up to the possible turning point. Massa whistles another penalty for a touch of the arm by Di Tacchio revised to the Var (74 ‘). With Lapadula and Viola out, Pavoletti goes from the penalty spot, but the former Napoli player gets hypnotized by Iannarilli, saving his twentieth penalty in his career. In the final the Umbrian goalkeeper also saves from Falco (94’). Ternana wins and momentarily rises to third place with 25 points, -4 from Reggina and -7 from Frosinone. Tomorrow the big match between the top two. See also The Portuguese team recruits Trincon to join the team

December 7th – 10.43pm

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

