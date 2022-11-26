Home Sports Serie B, Ternana: Lucarelli sacked after the defeat against Pisa
Serie B, Ternana: Lucarelli sacked after the defeat against Pisa

The coach from Livorno had been in charge since August 2020: in the red and green he had obtained a Super Cup from C and promotion to B

Cristiano Lucarelli pays dearly for today’s defeat in Pisa. In fact, Ternana announced that they had “relieved him of his role as coach of the first team. The club thanks the coach from Livorno for his efforts and wishes him the best human and professional fortunes”.

TWO YEARS IN RED-GREEN

In charge since August 2020, in his first season he had led the Umbrians to promotion to Serie B, also winning the Serie C Super Cup, while in the past championship he had obtained a tenth place among the cadets. However, three points from the last five games condemn Lucarelli, who leaves the team in fourth place, together with Parma, with 22 points after 14 games. The most atrocious hoax for a Livorno native: being sacked after a defeat against Pisa.

