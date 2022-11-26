Cristiano Lucarelli pays dearly for today’s defeat in Pisa. In fact, Ternana announced that they had “relieved him of his role as coach of the first team. The club thanks the coach from Livorno for his efforts and wishes him the best human and professional fortunes”.

TWO YEARS IN RED-GREEN

—

In charge since August 2020, in his first season he had led the Umbrians to promotion to Serie B, also winning the Serie C Super Cup, while in the past championship he had obtained a tenth place among the cadets. However, three points from the last five games condemn Lucarelli, who leaves the team in fourth place, together with Parma, with 22 points after 14 games. The most atrocious hoax for a Livorno native: being sacked after a defeat against Pisa.