Leaders Frosinone receive Ternana, Reggina will go to Ascoli

Oscar Maresca

Everything is ready for the Serie B Boxing Day. At 12.30 on the Brescia-Palermo field, Aglietti’s debut on the bench of Cellino’s club. There is also another debut in the league: Liverani sacked, Cagliari welcomed Ranieri and now they will face Cosenza. Inzaghi’s Reggina faces Ascoli away, Frosinone leaders and unbeaten at Stirpe hosts Ternana. The nineteenth day ends with a high-altitude Bari-Genoa.

Ascoli-Reggina Bucchi’s team returned to victory in the last game of B after being without successes for six games. But Inzaghi’s men won’t give away on the road: they could reach four away victories in a row for the first time this season.

Bari-Genoa Bari are unbeaten in eight games (W2, D6) and have kept clean sheets in three of the last four. With the arrival of Gilardino, Genoa have won seven points (W2, D1) in three games without conceding a goal in the partial. At San Nicola it will be a challenge to be experienced.

Benevento-Perugia Cannavaro’s team is recovering points: only one goal conceded in the three most recent matches. Benevento is looking for a second consecutive success at Vigorito in this championship. After losing nine of their first twelve games (W2 D1), Perugia have suffered only one defeat in their last six (W2 D3). He remains last with 16 points, ahead is Cosenza stopped at 17.

Brescia-Palermo After just one point in four races, Clotet was sacked. It will be up to Aglietti to try and recover ground in the standings. The rosanero have lined up four useful results in a row and aim for the playoff area. Attention to the usual Brunori: top scorer in the league together with Cheddira, who scored in the last two games. See also Serie B, playoffs and playouts: dates and pairings

Cagliari-Cosenza The Sardinian club scored 22 points while conceding 23 goals in the league. Only once had they scored fewer at this point in the season (16 in 2001/02). Now there is Ranieri to reverse course. Pay attention to the statistics: in 2022 no team has lost more away games than Cosenza (10).

Como-Cittadella With Longo on the bench, Como won three home games in the league. Only Pisa has more internal successes (five) in the period. Cittadella have lost their last three games without scoring: only in 2001 and 2008 have they done worse, reaching four games in a row with zero goals.

Frosinone-Ternana Grosso’s team is the only one still unbeaten in home games: Stirpe is a real fort. Andreazzoli’s training is advised. But pay attention to Pettinari, he’s the striker who has scored the most goals in Serie B against the Gialloblù: five in ten games.

Spal-Pisa Spal and Pisa, together with Reggina, are the teams that have scored the most goals in the first 30 minutes of the match (nine). Furthermore, D’Angelo’s team is also the one that scored the most in the early days (15). It won’t be an easy challenge for De Rossi’s men, because Livieri hasn’t conceded a goal for four days.

Sudtirol-Modena Thanks to the success against Cittadella, Sudtirol ended a streak of seven games without a win (D6, L1). Tesser’s team, on the other hand, needs points to move away from the playout area: they are at 22, Venice third from last are three lengths behind.

Venice-Parma Venezia, together with Cosenza, is the team that has earned the most points from disadvantageous situations (nine), while Parma have obtained two from these situations: only more than Palermo (one) and Perugia (zero). The Gialloblù also won their last away match against Brescia, after a series of four away games (D2, L2) without the stakes full.