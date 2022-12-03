The fifteenth day starts: the leaders Frosinone in Bolzano, the Benevento of Cannavaro against Palermo for the relaunch

Oscar Maresca

The World Cup continues, but Serie B doesn’t stop: off to the fifteenth day. Frosinone looks down on everyone with 31 points, followed behind by Reggina with 26 points. Grosso’s team challenges Sudtirol away and with Bisoli the red and white have yet to lose. Inzaghi addresses his past against Brescia at Rigamonti. Blessin’s Genoa seeks redemption: the Citadel arrives at Ferraris, then the Emilian derby Spal-Modena and beyond. Here’s what we can expect from this championship weekend.

Andreazzoli restarts from Serie B and makes his debut on the bench of the Umbrian club away against Vanoli’s team. The hosts need points to move away from the bottom of the table: they are now penultimate on 12 points. Only one clean sheet in the season and just three victories won. Ternana must redeem themselves after five matches without success, the last victory came on October 15 against Benevento.

Lapadula never stops: he has scored in four consecutive matches. And he can bet on Luvumbo born in 2002, the youngest in this championship to have scored more than one goal (three goals and two assists). The Gialloblù play a lot in the middle of the pitch: they are the formation that has completed the most dribbling so far. But in the last two away matches, Pecchia’s team hasn’t scored.

Emilian derby at Paolo Mazza, a stronghold for De Rossi’s team. The hosts have gone unbeaten in nine of their ten home games against their opponents. Indeed, Modena’s last (and only) success came in 1935. Moncini and his companions, however, have not won in four games, the Gialloblù come from two draws and one victory. See also Coras' company: fifth in the Milan-Sanremo "Upon arrival I dived, it was a baptism"

The extra weapon of Bucchi’s formation are the shots from distance: no one has scored more goals than Ascoli from outside the area, a good four. Como fights a lot in the middle of the field and, after Spal, is the second team in the championship for tackles made: even 252. The numbers speak for themselves and the statistics too. Guests have never passed Ascoli at the Del Duca. In addition, Longo’s group is still looking for the first away success in this championship.

Bari can only draw. Mignani’s team has collected four X marks in the last four games: they have not scored more since 2007 (five in that case). At San Nicola hosts a Pisa that has never lost since D’Angelo on the bench: four wins and as many draws. Watch out for penalties, the two teams scored four goals from the penalty spot.

Inzaghi’s team has the best attack in the league: 26 goals scored. For him it’s a challenge from an ex, because he coached Brescia last season. Already eight victories in the league for Reggina, never in its history has the club reached nine victories after fifteen games. The team is second with 26 points and chases Frosinone on top at -5. Among the hosts, Ayé is the header specialist: three goals, better than all the other B players this year.

A complicated period remains for Cosenza and Perugia. The team with the worst goal percentage in the championship (Castori’s – 5.9%) and the formation with the best percentage (Viali’s – 13.9%) face each other. The guests are last in the standings with 11 points, the hosts remain in the full playout area at 15. Cosenza comes from the victory against Palermo and the draw with Cittadella, they could score three useful results in a row for the first time in this championship. See also Monza in Serie A, Berlusconi, Galliani and the company born three years ago

Despite controversy and rumors, Blessin remains on the rossoblù bench. The team is third with 23 points, but has not won in four games. The last time the club went six games without a win was under Gasperini in 2007. Coda is also in great form: already six goals for him. It is Antonucci who drags the Citadel, the attacker scores from two consecutive games.

The leaders challenge Sudtirol in Bolzano. Since Bisoli has been on the bench, the hosts have yet to lose: five wins and six draws. They remain in the playoff zone. It is the first time that the teams have met as opponents. Grosso’s men are very solid in defense (first for clean sheets, eight) and dangerous in the restart (four goals scored on the counterattack).

Cannavaro’s team hasn’t lost in four games and the rosanero are struggling away from home: only Perugia has collected more knockouts (five) than Palermo (four) away from home. Corini’s is also the formation with the lowest percentage of successful dribbles (38.6%). Both want to get away from the bottom of the table. The guests rely on Brunori, six goals so far, but the attacker has missed two penalties in the last two.