Goals and spectacle on the second day of Serie B. Cagliari hardly beat the Cittadella at the Unipol Arena: guest advantage in the half hour of the first half with Asencio, the Sardinians overturned it in the second half with Mancosu and Makoumbou, match winner in the 87th minute. Same result for Venezia passing on the field of Sudtirol: Odogwu brings the South Tyroleans ahead, in the 84th minute the Veneto draw with Cuisance and Curto’s own goal at the last minute that mocked Greco’s men and gave the victory to Venice . Frosinone, on the other hand, wins 3-0 against Brescia: goals from Moro, Caso and Mulattieri. Cosenza also won 2-1, crashing Modena thanks to Florenzi and Brescianini, Bonfanti’s advantage was useless. Three points for Ternana, who beat Inzaghi’s Reggina 1-0 thanks to a goal from Partipilo in the 27th minute. Equal between Pisa and Como: Lombard advantage with Blanco in the 6 ‘, Pisa reacts and draws in the 24th, then the new guest advantage with Kerrigan before the final 2-2 signed by Torregrossa in the 89th’.