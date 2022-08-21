Home Sports Serie B, the results: Cagliari and Venice win. Only equal for Como, Inzaghi loses
Sports

Serie B, the results: Cagliari and Venice win. Only equal for Como, Inzaghi loses

by admin
Serie B, the results: Cagliari and Venice win. Only equal for Como, Inzaghi loses

Lazio and Calabria win and are the only two teams with full points. Equal and 4 goals between Como and Pisa, Ternana beats Reggina with a goal from Partipilo

Goals and spectacle on the second day of Serie B. Cagliari hardly beat the Cittadella at the Unipol Arena: guest advantage in the half hour of the first half with Asencio, the Sardinians overturned it in the second half with Mancosu and Makoumbou, match winner in the 87th minute. Same result for Venezia passing on the field of Sudtirol: Odogwu brings the South Tyroleans ahead, in the 84th minute the Veneto draw with Cuisance and Curto’s own goal at the last minute that mocked Greco’s men and gave the victory to Venice . Frosinone, on the other hand, wins 3-0 against Brescia: goals from Moro, Caso and Mulattieri. Cosenza also won 2-1, crashing Modena thanks to Florenzi and Brescianini, Bonfanti’s advantage was useless. Three points for Ternana, who beat Inzaghi’s Reggina 1-0 thanks to a goal from Partipilo in the 27th minute. Equal between Pisa and Como: Lombard advantage with Blanco in the 6 ‘, Pisa reacts and draws in the 24th, then the new guest advantage with Kerrigan before the final 2-2 signed by Torregrossa in the 89th’.

August 21 – 10:53 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Large ships and protests return to Venice

You may also like

Gasperini: “A point that seems right to me....

Pioli after Atalanta- Milan: ‘We were masters, two...

45 million to pick up a big bargain!...

Rome: Wijnaldum, breaking of the Tibia. Injury and...

Italian: “I’m not satisfied. We tried, we need...

Lille coach: Paris is the best team in...

European Athletics Championships: Crippa wins gold in 10...

The rowing event of the Haihe Circuit makes...

European Athletics Championships, Crippa gold in the 10...

Bologna – Verona: live live Serie A Football...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy