With the 2-0 victory over Spal, Frosinone extends in the standings and moves to +11 over Genoa who found a draw, 0-0, at the Unipol Arena in Cagliari. Bari takes advantage of it and shortens the Ligurians (-1) thanks to the home success against Venice. The story of Sudtirol continues, rising to fourth place after the blow of Benevento: Samnites beaten 2-0. Cittadella-Brescia and Perugia-Como 0-0. Victory 1-0 and Ascoli overtake Modena. In Modena-Ascoli and Perugia-Como referees replaced due to injury