After Palermo’s victory against Modena, Frosinone collapsed at home against Cosenza. Three points for Genoa away in Brescia. Pisa, Sudtirol, Perugia, Venice and Como also win. Cagliari wins 4-0 at Reggina: for Inzaghi’s team eighth defeat in 10 second leg matches, the third in a row. The Ternana-Bari round, scheduled for tomorrow at 16.15, closes

