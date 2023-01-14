Leaders Frosinone are on the field, here are the results of the twentieth day of Serie B so far

A Saturday afternoon full of goals in Serie B. At the San Nicola, Bari asphalted Parma 4-0: an own goal by Balogh put the Apulian match down, Cheddira punched Buffon twice, Salcedo headed the poker in the final. The Gialloblù defense was bad, the goalkeeper was not very attentive and gave away one of the two penalties of the day to his opponents. Ranieri made no mistake in his debut on the bench with Cagliari: Pavoletti and new arrival Azzi gave the Sardinians the three points, Como beaten. Goals and a show for Curi, Perugia-Palermo ends 3-3: Brunori finds the equalizer in the last minute in the 88th minute. The Cittadella mock Pisa away: Mastrantonio’s first goal of the season and a great goal from Crociata knock D’Angelo’s team down. An own goal by Gagliolo on a corner condemns Reggina to the Granillo, Spal passes. At 16.15 the leaders Frosinone are on the field and have the opportunity to extend the lead on Inzaghi’s men. Modena arrives at Stirpe.

Bari-Parma 4-0 — A spectacular first half at San Nicola, there was only one team on the field and it was Bari. In the 5th minute, the hosts immediately took the lead with an own goal from Balogh, which deflected Cheddira’s cross into the net. Five minutes go by, the duel is renewed: Cheddira runs, Balogh brings him down: it’s a penalty. The class of ’98 goes from the spot and makes no mistake. The Gialloblù are unable to make an impact, before the interval Folorunsho launched by Maiello reaches the edge of the area, Buffon is not very attentive and trips him. After a silent check by the Var, the referee awards a penalty again. From eleven meters, Cheddira is a sentence: hat-trick and rises to thirteen goals in the season. Bari manages the advantage in the second half, it’s not a day for Balogh: in the 74th minute he makes another mistake and launches Cheddira in front of Buffon but devours the fourth goal. Many chances for the red and white, Parma scores in the 90th minute through Mihaila but a teammate is in the way of the shot: goal disallowed. There’s still time for the 4-0: Salcedo heads the poker game. That’s the end, now Mignani’s team is third with 33 points. See also Serie B: Inzaghi overwhelms Palermo. Benevento corsair in Venice, Bari mockery

Cagliari-Como 2-0 — The first chance of the game belongs to the guests: Cerri controls and kicks after a nice cross from Vignali in the 10th minute, but Radunovic avoids the goal. Just three minutes go by and the first goal of the match is scored by Pavoletti: Zappa crosses into the box, the attacker hits the opponent’s goal in half an overhead kick. Ranieri’s team pressed and forced Como to stay low for most of the first half. In the second half, Cagliari’s second goal was scored by Paulo Azzi who had just arrived from Modena: in the 49th minute he sent off a cross-shot that mocked Ghidotti. In the 57th minute Cerri intercepted a pass from behind by the defence, he anticipated Radunovic but from outside the box he didn’t find the goal. The result doesn’t change, Ranieri’s team wins.

Perugia-Palermo 3-3 — Four goals in 45 minutes for Curi. Castori’s team took the lead in the 2nd minute with an excellent personal action by Di Serio: he runs on the left, arrives in the area and shoots: Pigliacelli deflects, the ’01 class tries again and this time he’s not wrong. Three minutes later, Gomes lands Lisi again in the area: Casasola doubles the penalty from the penalty spot. The rosanero try to react and in the 23′ they close the gap with Marconi heading. Perugia is alive: in the 36th minute it goes on again with Olivieri who triangulates very well with Di Serio from the edge. He starts a round shot and scores the third goal for him. In the first minutes of the second half, Valente was the fastest to take the ball after a tussle in the area: the deflected shot surprised Gori and made it 3-2. The hosts suffered in the final and captain Brunori made it 3-3 in the 88th minute by placing his right foot on Valente’s beautiful cross. See also Juve is increasingly tinged with blue

Pisa-Cittadella 1-2 — Gorini’s team unlocks the game in the 4th minute with Mastrantonio’s first goal of the season: a left-footed shot from the edge brings his team forward. Crociata takes the measures in the 25th minute with a great right foot from outside, Livieri good at deflecting into a dive. Varela almost doubled in the 33rd minute, on the other side Morutan tries to worry Kastrati. Before the interval, the newcomer Crociata is very precise: from over twenty meters he shoots hard at the far post finding the double. In the second half again Varela kicks with his left foot and Livieri avoids the goal. In the 54th minute Pisa nearly scored with Ionita’s header, then with Gliozzi in acrobatics on the developments of a corner kick. In the 60th minute Morutan breaks free: he takes advantage of Esteves’ assist and shortens the distance. D’Angelo’s men believe it, in the 90th minute Sibilli shoots and slams on Crociata: for the referee it’s a penalty. But after the on-field review, the referee does not grant the penalty. Morutan again in the 97th minute has an excellent chance in front of Kastrati, nothing done. First defeat since D’Angelo was on the bench.

Reggina-Spal 0-1 — Granillo’s challenge is the only one to remain without goals in the first 45′. In the 19th minute a beautiful free-kick from Maistro was blocked by Colombi. The opponents rely on Fabbian who heads Alfonso. Inzaghi’s men attack and in the 34th minute Menez fires a shot from outside the area, Alfonso has to fly to avoid the grenade advantage. A few flashes until the interval. In the 65th minute, following a corner from Prati, Gagliolo deflected slightly with his header and the ball ended up in the net: De Rossi’s line-up ahead. In the 69th minute Canotto falls in the area touched by Dickmann, the referee points to the spot but after the on-field review he denies the penalty and warns the attacker for simulation. How many chances the hosts have in the last minutes: Canotto, Fabbian, Loiacono try in every way. Alfonso saves everything. Reggina stops. See also Nations League, victory and promotion for Bosnia. Kvaratskhelia glorifies Georgia

