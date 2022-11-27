The defeat that makes the most noise on Sunday in Serie B is that of Genoa at Perugia, which leaves the last place in the standings. But also watch out for Frosinone, where Cagliari signs the comeback beyond the 90th minute, but fails to overturn the result: Pavoletti’s goal in the 99th minute is canceled out by the Var. Only Brescia win up front, who catch Genoa .