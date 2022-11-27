Home Sports Serie B, the results: the Var stops Cagliari, Genoa thud, Bari stop in Como
Sports

Serie B, the results: the Var stops Cagliari, Genoa thud, Bari stop in Como

by admin
Serie B, the results: the Var stops Cagliari, Genoa thud, Bari stop in Como

The Sardinians are one step away from a super comeback on Frosinone in injury time, while the Umbrians come back from bottom of the standings with a surprise victory over Blessin’s team. Palermo-Venice closes the day at 6pm

The defeat that makes the most noise on Sunday in Serie B is that of Genoa at Perugia, which leaves the last place in the standings. But also watch out for Frosinone, where Cagliari signs the comeback beyond the 90th minute, but fails to overturn the result: Pavoletti’s goal in the 99th minute is canceled out by the Var. Only Brescia win up front, who catch Genoa .

The results of the afternoon: Brescia-Spal 2-0, Cittadella-Cosenza 1-1, Como-Bari 1-1, Frosinone-Cagliari 2-2, Perugia-Genoa 1-0, Sudtirol-Ascoli 2-2.

At 18: Palermo-Venice.

Soon the complete service

November 27, 2022 (change November 27, 2022 | 17:08)

© breaking latest news

See also  Allegri ushered in the 252nd win in Serie A!Tied with Capello's efficiency super-famous coach_Juventus_Cagliari_ won

You may also like

Dolomiti Bellunesi, penalty saved and only one draw...

When Zhan Huang came back from recuperation, Wei...

Women’s Serie A – Juve 1-1 Como. Rome...

Belgium-Morocco 0-2: goals from Sabiri and Abouklal

Vigevano overwhelms Gema, it is the ninth victory...

Qatar 2022 World Cup and political cases: retouched...

Serie B, Reggina-Benevento 2-2: tie between Inzaghi and...

Argentina, a municipality celebrates its 110th birthday: and...

Theo Hernandez, assist-man in France as in Milan

Brazil, Tite accuses: ‘Too many fouls on Neymar,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy