Only a couple of goals on Saturday in Serie B, all in the same match: 1-1 between Ascoli and Spal, Gondo opened on a penalty and equalized the former Maistro. Parma-Perugia and Genoa-Benevento finish 0-0. At Ferraris a super Paleari, protagonist of excellent interventions, saved the Campania region from the second defeat in a row.

ascoli-spal 1-1 — Del Duca is lucky. B’s only two Saturday goals can be seen here. Ascoli advantage at 20 ‘: Tripaldelli-Gondo contact inside the area, Gariglio has no doubts and whistles the penalty. Gondo himself reveals himself on the spot and makes no mistake. First goal in the league for the former Fiorentina striker, old protagonist of the reality show “Calciatori – Giovani Speranze”. The supremacy does not last long, however. At 27 ‘Maistro, ex of the day, three goals with Ascoli last year, finds the same with a strong and precise scoring. Little happens in the second half: on the 48 ‘right of Moncini a little wide, then only a couple of bianconeri sorties. Ascoli to 4 points, Spal to one.

genoa-benevento 0-0 — Game without goals, but everything happens at Ferraris. And Genoa crashes on Alberto Paleari, thirty years in about ten days, man of the match. Ready, go and it’s Genoa immediately: Ekuban heads a cross from the right into the net, but it’s all still. Offside. Twenty minutes later Paleari lands Portanova in the penalty area. The referee Pezzuto first assigns the penalty, then revokes it after consulting the Var. The recovery resumes the same trend of the first 45 ‘. Genoa attack and Benevento resist as best they can. At 50 ‘Paleari opposes Badelj’s right, then repeats on Coda at 70’ (right on the fly saved in the corner with his fingers). At 73 ‘, however, Viviani does not take advantage of an error in the construction of Genoa and kicks off from twenty meters, with two teammates unmarked. A minute passes and Genoa manages to sting: Gudmundsson jumps everyone on the left and serves Yeboah. The blue supports in the net with his head, but everything is still. Again. Second offside, always seen with the help of the Var. With 3 ‘from the end Paleari still protagonist on Yalcin’s shot from outside (90’). Genoa leaps to 4 points. Benevento finds the first result useful. See also Serie B playoffs, Brescia-Perugia: previous matches and odds

Perugia-Parma 0-0 — Another match without goals, this time with a few flashes to report. All between two teams that can’t find their first league victory. In the 8th minute, a great chance for Olivieri, 5 goals in six months last season, but Chichizola keeps a good guard and blocks the ball. Few occasions, few jolts, a couple of sorties on both sides without particular dangers. At 66 ‘still Perugia.Solita mix inside the area, but Del Prato saves a corner in a slip. At 5 ‘from the left end of Vazquez from the edge, but Gori blocks without problems and keeps Perugia afloat, which however does not sink on the counterattack. Al Curi ends without a goal.

