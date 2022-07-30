Home Sports Serie B1, Garlasco will play with Piedmontese and B2 Tuscans, three Pavesi in group A
Sports

Serie B1, Garlasco will play with Piedmontese and B2 Tuscans, three Pavesi in group A

by admin

Fabio Babetto

July 29, 2022

PAVIA

Expectations confirmed also in the formalization of the rounds of the men’s Serie B, B1 and B2 women’s championships. In B1 women, as expected, there will be five groups and for Ambrovit Garlasco it will be group A geographically central-north-west. Four Tuscan formations, one Ligurian and all the other Piedmontese with Trecate, Biella and Acqui Terme the formations, together with Garlasco, with the longest running in this category. With regard to the formula, at the end of the regular season, the playoffs will be played to determine five overall promotions in Serie A2, while a total of twenty will be relegations, or the last four of each group. In this regard, the safety play outs will be played, with the first leg, the second leg and any additional set, only in the event that between the tenth and eleventh there are at most two points behind in the standings at the end of the regular season. The women’s B2 series groups have also been made official which, as expected, will be eleven in all at national level. And they will all be together Universo In Volley Pavia, Colombo Impianti Certosa Volley and Florens Vigevano, the three from Pavia and the only Lombard in group A for the rest entirely Piedmontese and with the Ligurian Albisola alone. As for the formula, at the end of the regular season, with modalities yet to be confirmed, there will be thirteen promotions in the women’s B1 series through the play-off promotion dispute. Forty-four teams will be relegated to Serie C, i.e. the last four of each group with play out dispute between the tenth and eleventh classified only if the two teams are at a maximum of two points apart. It starts with the regular season, both in B1 and in B2 women, on the weekend of 8 and 9 October, while the Christmas break will stop the championships on 24 December 2022 and 1 January 2023 (last round of 2022 on 17- December 18, resumption of tournaments on January 7-8, 2023). A further interruption is foreseen for the Italian Cup from 21-22 January to 28-29 January, while the regular season will end on 6-7 May and immediately afterwards play off and play out will be triggered. Finally, the regular season calendars for both the women’s B1 and the B2 women’s series are expected by 10 August. –

See also  Cus Pavia, youngsters and masters competing in the Canavese Good haul of medals

Fabio Babetto

Unlimited access to all site content

1 € / month for 3 months, then 2.99 € per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

You may also like

Spain, too hot and Sanchez takes off his...

German Super Cup – Mane’s first goal, Muciara,...

Commonwealth: Scott shot (1’45 ″ 02), Proud dolphin...

[German Super League]Mane scored + two goals were...

Superbike, Bautista wins in Most: there are 1000...

Juve, Paredes and Martial. Psg opens to the...

Gomez and Manasiev in the group Tomorrow first...

Galliani: Working with Berlusconi changed my life I...

Tottenham-Roma 0-1, Ibanez decides on an assist from...

Porsche 911 GT3 R, here is the new...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy