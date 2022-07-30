PAVIA

Expectations confirmed also in the formalization of the rounds of the men’s Serie B, B1 and B2 women’s championships. In B1 women, as expected, there will be five groups and for Ambrovit Garlasco it will be group A geographically central-north-west. Four Tuscan formations, one Ligurian and all the other Piedmontese with Trecate, Biella and Acqui Terme the formations, together with Garlasco, with the longest running in this category. With regard to the formula, at the end of the regular season, the playoffs will be played to determine five overall promotions in Serie A2, while a total of twenty will be relegations, or the last four of each group. In this regard, the safety play outs will be played, with the first leg, the second leg and any additional set, only in the event that between the tenth and eleventh there are at most two points behind in the standings at the end of the regular season. The women’s B2 series groups have also been made official which, as expected, will be eleven in all at national level. And they will all be together Universo In Volley Pavia, Colombo Impianti Certosa Volley and Florens Vigevano, the three from Pavia and the only Lombard in group A for the rest entirely Piedmontese and with the Ligurian Albisola alone. As for the formula, at the end of the regular season, with modalities yet to be confirmed, there will be thirteen promotions in the women’s B1 series through the play-off promotion dispute. Forty-four teams will be relegated to Serie C, i.e. the last four of each group with play out dispute between the tenth and eleventh classified only if the two teams are at a maximum of two points apart. It starts with the regular season, both in B1 and in B2 women, on the weekend of 8 and 9 October, while the Christmas break will stop the championships on 24 December 2022 and 1 January 2023 (last round of 2022 on 17- December 18, resumption of tournaments on January 7-8, 2023). A further interruption is foreseen for the Italian Cup from 21-22 January to 28-29 January, while the regular season will end on 6-7 May and immediately afterwards play off and play out will be triggered. Finally, the regular season calendars for both the women’s B1 and the B2 women’s series are expected by 10 August. –

Fabio Babetto