The Saturday of Serie C is dedicated to group C, but with a nice transfer market hit given by Entella: in fact, the signing of Gaston Ramirez by the club of President Gozzi is official, an operation that had already been in the air for a few weeks. since the Uruguayan (31 years old, last experience at Monza after four years at Sampdoria) was already training with Gennaro Volpe’s team. Ramirez is already called up for Entella-Ancona tomorrow, he will start from the bench. Here is everything that happened in the eight matches played in the southern group.

FIRST RUN? — Catanzaro no longer stops him: out of 10 games they have won nine victories, the last at Ceravolo with the 2-0 at Juve Stabia which testifies to the state of grace of Vivarini’s team. With goals from Tentardini and Iemmello from penalties, the offensive turnover – by far the best of the professional leagues – rises to 31 goals, an average of more than three per game. The success of the Giallorossi puts pressure on Crotone, committed at 5.30 on Sunday on the Turris field and temporarily slipped to third place. Five points behind the leaders, in fact, there is breaking latest news that comes out victorious (2-0) from the insidious challenge with Cerignola: advantage of Lescano from the spot – foul by Russo on Crescenzi, returned to the Biancazzurro after four years – , then the doubling of Vergani to close the accounts after however the Apulians had protested for an intervention in the area on Malcone and hit the crossbar with D’Andrea. See also Serie C, results: Sudtirol and Padova win. Antenucci pushes Bari

NEW TECHNICIANS OK — Seven points in a week for Foggia, which is benefiting from the Gallo treatment: at Zaccheria the 3-1 over Fidelis Andria matures at the end of a two-faced game, with the Rossoneri under half an hour for Candellori’s goal but capable to recover – after the break – with a flurry of three goals in 19 minutes by Rizzo, Nicolao and Petermann. Taranto can boast another very profitable change of technical leadership: against Potenza (2-0, one goal per half by Antonini and Romano) the fourth consecutive success at Iacovone, the home stadium that has become a fort despite the lack of full harmony between the club and the fans. Massimo Rastelli is also celebrating his debut, back on the Avellino bench this week: the green-and-whites win 3-2 in Francavilla after a flurry of emotions, Dall’Oglio’s goal decisive in the final after the double advantage signed by Trotta and Illanes had been reassembled by Maiorino (pearl on a free kick) and Patierno.

OLYMPIC GOAL — In the challenge between freshmen Giugliano-Gelbison (1-1), to see and review the goal directly from the corner flag of Graziani, a feat not worth three points because the hosts (stationed, for this season, at Partenio di Avellino) then find the par with Salvemini. Messina finds a smile again after three consecutive defeats, stopping the positive streak of Latina: at the ‘Franco Scoglio’ it ends 4-1, Catania brace and Auteri’s bench more solid. It is not the same way that of Emilio Longo in Picerno: the Lucanians still fail the appointment with the victory, stopped at 0-0 by the Viterbese despite having created a lot of offensive play. Monday Monterosi-Monopoli, with the Lazio team returning to play in Viterbo after the parenthesis in Tuscany and the debut on the green-and-white bench of Pippo Pancaro who replaced the sacked Laterza. See also Serie C: ok Pordenone, Reggiana and Fiorenzuola. Trento, D'anna exonerated

