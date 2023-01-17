Home Sports Serie C: Cesena fans, travel prohibited with Torres. And they go to cheer in Second Category
Sports

After the clashes with Rimini, an entry ban was imposed for the Bianconeri. But those who already had the ticket are consoled by cheering on Sporting Alghero

From Serie C to the Second Category the step can be short. From Cesena to Sardinia, on the other hand, it is a journey to be planned ahead of time. This is why one hundred Juventus fans had bought tickets for the away match of the Romagna team to Sardinia, against Torres, in the match valid for the 22nd round of Serie C. But they discovered they could not watch that match, after the scuffles that took place in the derby against Rimini last week: the National Observatory on sporting events had in fact issued the decision to ban away matches for fans residing in the province of Forlì-Cesena. “And what are we going to do in Sardinia, then?”. Just take a look at the competition program nearby: but yes, let’s go see the Second Category.

Salvation fight

Instead of the “Sanna” stadium, Torres’ home, the warm Cesena fans of the Curva Mare made their entrance to Santa Maria La Palma, to encourage Sporting Alghero, a team that plays in Group F of the Second Category and which in the last round faced the Santa Teresa di Gallura. A passionate cheer; celebrations broke out in the stands when Sporting scored a goal from a penalty which fixed the final result at 1-1. The Alghero club also thanked the Juventus fans on their social media who gave a Serie C setting to a match-rescue for the Amateurs: “Today was a different Sunday than usual. Sporting Alghero sincerely thanks the Cesena fans and ultras for their support. An important point has been obtained for our fight for salvation and this is above all thanks to you”.

From the parking lot

A small minority of Juventus supporters instead took the road to Sanna, but not being able to get in to see Cesena they stopped in the parking lot, rejoicing “from a distance” for Adamo’s goal which gave the Bianconeri the three points. A victory and a draw, in the balance of Sardinian Sunday for the Curva Mare.

January 16, 2023 (change January 16, 2023 | 21:53)

© breaking latest news

