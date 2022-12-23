The Brescians overtake AlbinoLeffe, the Emilians take advantage of the braking of their pursuers. Seventeenth victory for the Calabrians

Serie C 2022 closes with a very rich Friday 23 December. Here is all that happened.

GIRONE A — At the end of the calendar year, Feralpisalò gives itself the solitary record. Stefano Vecchi’s line-up beats AlbinoLeffe (1-0) thanks to Pittarello’s penalty. In second place now there is Vicenza who make their direct clash against Pro Sesto (4-1 at Breda) in the sign of Matteo Stoppa, author of a hat-trick (by Rolfini the other red and white goal, again from eleven meters, by Bruschi the goal of the Pro flag which stops after eleven consecutive useful results). Second win in a row for Renate who was only able by Possenti to knock out (1-0) a Novara who didn’t make a breakthrough even with the arrival of Semioli on the bench. Instead, Vincenzo Torrente smiles for the first time as coach of Padova, who beats (1-0) and reaches Pro Vercelli in ninth place (Russini scored at the start of the second half). After almost two months, Trento regains the three points (2-1) against a Juventus Next Gen in crisis and at the third knockout in a row: Iocolano replies to Damian with a free kick, but Pasquato in extremis – also from dead ball – sets the 2 -1. Corrent’s team wins the clash in the Martelli safety zone between Mantua and Sangiuliano City in a comeback (2-1): Anastasia deceives the guests, the equalizer arrives on the gong of the first half with Ghilardi’s goring, in the second half the nice goal by Fontana that is worth overtaking in the standings. Piacenza abandons the last place, leaving Triestina alone in the queue: at the Garilli against Pergolettese it ends 3-1, Piccinini responds to Palazzolo’s first advantage, but then Morra solves it with a very valuable brace. Without goals Lecco-Virtus Verona and Arzignano-Pro Patria. See also Football on TV: Saturday 16 April, Juve and Toro on the pitch

GIRONE B — Pre-Christmas round decidedly in favor of Reggiana who narrowly – in the final, with the involuntary but decisive touch of Varela (who then gets sent off) – go to Porta Elisa (1-0) overcoming a Lucchese who hadn’t lost in four games . The pursuers clamorously stop. Gubbio falls in Montevarchi (2-1), in a match conditioned by red light to goalkeeper Di Gennaro (hands outside the area) after just one minute of play: in the 34th minute Portanova is also sent off and, albeit nine, Braglia’s men they took the lead through Redolfi, but in the end Giordani’s brace turned the game around by dropping the Umbrians to within four of Reggiana. However, Gubbio still remains in second place, given that not even Cesena wins (1-1 on the Carrara field): D’Auria answers the top scorer Corazza in the final. The smile returns to Entella, fourth in the standings thanks to Corbari’s plate just before the half hour that is enough to overcome Torres (1-0). Position shared with Pontedera, who against Olbia gave life to the craziest match of the day by winning it 5-4: Tuscans ahead 3-1 (double Mutton and Shiba, Fabbri scored for Olbia), the guests shortened with Nanni first half-time and even overturned it in the second half with Bellodi and Biancu within six minutes. Pontedera counter-comeback in the final with Mutton (in the end a hat-trick for the former Inter Primavera striker) and Perretta fixing the final result. It wasn’t the only race on a roller coaster, because Fermana-Fiorenzuola also ended in a goal (4-2): the hosts go into the break with a triple advantage (Fischnaller, free-kick from distance from Giandonato and Romeo) and in superiority numerical for the red light in Potop, but Currarino and Morello take advantage of goalkeeper Borghetto’s bad day to shorten. Stronati sends the penalty of the possible 3-3 to the stars, so Giandonato in the added time drops poker for the gialloblù by signing his brace. Change everything at the bottom of the leaderboard. Colpaccio of San Donato Tavarnelle who wins on the Rimini field (2-1), for which Santini’s thirteenth league goal is not enough (top scorer together with Corazza): Marzierli and Russo push the Tuscans out of the playouts for the first time, as the Recanatese that makes the derby theirs (1-0) with Vis Pesaro (now penultimate) thanks to the tap-in of Sbaffo at the end of the game. Three heavy points also for Alessandria in the direct clash with Imolese (2-0), the brace from Galeandro in seven minutes in the first half was decisive. Zero goals and few emotions between Siena and Ancona. See also Serie C: invasion of the field in Foggia, Iemmello attacked

GROUP C — No distractions for Catanzaro, which closes its 2022 by winning the seventeenth match of its extraordinary championship. Vivarini solves it with substitutions: Cianci enters and reiterates the net in the second half by stopping (1-0) a Picerno back from eight consecutive useful results. In any case, Crotone kept pace and narrowly surpassed Messina at the back (1-0, goal by Petriccione): on the Sicilian bench the interim coach Daniele Cinelli, in the light of his resignation – which arrived only in late morning – by coach Auteri and sports director Pitino. In the lower area of ​​the standings, Potenza had a big hit, winning the direct clash with Fidelis Andria (2-1): a question and answer in the first half between Caturano (eighth goal of the season) and Arrigoni’s penalty, Logoluso resolved it in the final first center among professionals. The victory of Viterbo was also heavy and in the second half, in just ten minutes, Giugliano overturned 2-1 (in the net with Piovaccari at the start) thanks to Semenzato and D’Uffizi. On 30 December for the prestigious Viterbese friendly match against Roma, in Trigoria. Rastelli’s Avellino continues its ascent and exacerbates breaking latest news‘s crisis: Kanoutè (1-0) solves it at Partenio-Lombardi, forcing Colombo’s team to the fifth defeat in the last six games.

