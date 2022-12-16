The president of Lega Pro, Francesco Ghirelli, announced his resignation in the evening. They will be operational starting tomorrow (December 17) and are the direct political consequence of the rejection by the club assembly of the Serie C reform proposal put forward by Ghirelli himself and his management. In fact, in the secret ballot of 15 December, the quorum of 40 votes in favor (out of 59) necessary to approve the reform project, which was then submitted for ratification by the Federal Council, was not reached. The votes in favor stopped at 34, thus photographing the will of the front of the against led by the big names of the three groups – which did not come down to the cancellation of the three direct promotions -, but also enriched by other medium and small clubs.