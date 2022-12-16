Home Sports Serie C: Ghirelli resigns and leaves the presidency of Lega Pro
Serie C: Ghirelli resigns and leaves the presidency of Lega Pro

Serie C: Ghirelli resigns and leaves the presidency of Lega Pro

Yesterday the quorum of 40 votes in favor to approve the project was not reached: therefore the number one has decided to leave office with immediate effect

The president of Lega Pro, Francesco Ghirelli, announced his resignation in the evening. They will be operational starting tomorrow (December 17) and are the direct political consequence of the rejection by the club assembly of the Serie C reform proposal put forward by Ghirelli himself and his management. In fact, in the secret ballot of 15 December, the quorum of 40 votes in favor (out of 59) necessary to approve the reform project, which was then submitted for ratification by the Federal Council, was not reached. The votes in favor stopped at 34, thus photographing the will of the front of the against led by the big names of the three groups – which did not come down to the cancellation of the three direct promotions -, but also enriched by other medium and small clubs.

EXCESSIVE COSTS

What prevailed was skepticism regarding the expected increase in revenues, the feeling that the new formula would have increased costs (despite a first phase with groups of 10 teams, with a territorial characterization) and more generally the desire to remain in the current state of things . Despite the awareness of the economic difficulties experienced by the category and its structural problems. Immediately, Ghirelli had commented: “The vote must be taken into account, without ifs and buts, as is a must in the democratic game”. After just over 24 hours, the acknowledgment of the substantial distrust on the part of the clubs and the step back announced during the Christmas greetings dinner reserved for collaborators and employees of the League.

December 16, 2022 (change December 16, 2022 | 22:52)

