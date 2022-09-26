It starts on October 1st The rules for the season have been defined, eight in the playoffs, there will be three promotions to the new interregional championship

RIVAROLO CANAVESE

On Tuesday, September 20, the Italian Basketball Federation (Fip) declared the Serie C Gold calendars definitive (they were in provisional mode) and also established the rules for the 2022/2023 season.

First of all there will be three promotions to the next interregional championship of C (in the next season, 2023/2024, there will be a reform of the championships). As for the playoffs, the first eight classified at the end of the regular season will take part, while there will be no relegations. The single group consists of 14 teams. The Piedmont Cup has also been decided: the last six teams of the C Gold series will participate and the four who will instead play the C Silver series playoffs.

The championship will begin on the weekend between Saturday 1 and Sunday 2 October and the two Canavese teams, Usac Rivarolo, in the second year of the category and Basket Chivasso, on the other hand, will not start the championship on the same day. Basket Chivasso will start first on Saturday 1 October, at 9 pm, in the away match in Arona, while Usac will take the field the next day, at 6 pm always away, but in Borgosesia against Valsesia. The Canavese derby will be played on the ninth day. The first leg on Saturday 26 November, at 7.45 pm at the home of Basket Chivasso in Crescentino, in the province of Vercelli, while the return, in Leinì, will be on Saturday 11 March at 21. The championship will be suspended in the Christmas break on Saturday 17 December, after the twelfth and penultimate first leg: at 7.45 pm Basket Chivasso-Ciriè will be played, while at 21 Usac-Chieri. It will then resume on the weekend between Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 October with Usac which will remove the seals for 2023 on Saturday 7 at 9.15 pm in Rapallo, in the province of Genoa, while the next day, at 20, Basket Chivasso will be away to Biella. The championship will end on Sunday 16th April.

“We are training every day, on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays – says the president of Usac, Alessandro Castagna – under the orders of coach Porcelli, while on Monday and Thursday we do mainly physical work with the athletic trainer Cesare Sartore”.

President Rudy Cena’s Basket Chivasso is also preparing for the season in the best possible way, as underlined by the accompanying manager Roberto Viasco: “We train four times a week, on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and this weekend we will participate in a quadrangular Ciriè, against Ciriè, Collegno and Serravalle Scrivia. We will play on Saturday with Chieri and on Sunday against Collegno or Serravalle Scrivia ». Both clubs are hoping to have a good championship and get some satisfaction. –

Loris Ponsetto