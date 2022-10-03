The Piedmontese beat Vicenza and climb to first place, waiting for the postponement Padova-Feralpisalò. Triestina and Cesena also win

Here is everything that happened in the rich program of Sunday of Serie C dedicated to groups A and B. The round will be completed with the monday night Padova-Feralpisalò (Monday 3 October at 20.30), then from Tuesday space for the first matches of the Italian Cup.

GIRONE A — A newly promoted, albeit noble, takes the summit for at least one night. Waiting for the postponement, Novara commands, which extends Vicenza (3-0) to Piola at the end of a good match: the guests immediately hit two woods – one of which with the former Ronaldo, returning from disqualification – but it is the Novara to pass with Rocca, Masini doubles, then the expulsion of Rolfini facilitates the task of Cevoli’s team who closes the accounts with Buric. The other big designated player in the group, Pordenone, stopped in Meda by Renate in a draw without goals or emotions, did not take advantage of the fall of Vicenza. The story of Sangiuliano also continues, freshman and absolute rookie in C who trims a 3-1 (double from Cogliati) to Piacenza last in the standings, putting the bench of the Emilian coach Scalise at serious risk. Equal for Juventus Next Gen, who returned to play after the break for the commitments of the national teams: at Moccagatta with Pergolettese it ended 1-1 thanks to two penalties, that of the Juventus advantage transformed by Beso and that of the equal of Varas (in the final, with ten guests, Juve regrets for the crossbar hit by Palumbo). Triestina’s first victory of the season comes to Nereo Rocco, 3-2 over Virtus Verona: Bonatti’s team – ahead with Crimi and then overtaken – the limelight in the final thanks to the equal of Ganz and to the penalty (doubtful handball) transformed by Adoring. In Busto Arsizio, the Pro Vercelli loses a race that seemed to have already been won by getting back on the credits by a Pro Patria in ten: Saporetti and Nicco overturn the initial Piedmontese advantage signed by Perrotta. Arzignano and Trento make 1-1 with two goals from defenders: Cariolato responds to Ferri giving the equal to the Venetians. Mantova, stopped at 0-0 at the Martelli by Pro Sesto, takes the challenge of the fans addressed to the coach Corrent and the management. See also Record heat in Italy, how long the heat lasts and when the rains arrive - Weather

GIRONE B — Siena (victorious on Saturday over Pontedera, who could change their coach) is no longer alone at the top. In fact, he is accompanied by Piero Braglia’s Gubbio, who passes to the Stadio dei Marmi (2-0) trimming the second consecutive knockout to Carrarese: Vazquez scores from the spot at the opening, then – with the hosts in ten for red to Bozhanaj – closes the accounts Arena. The success of Fiorenzuola over Reggiana, a noisy 5-0 that is worth the engagement in the standings and raises the questions for the top ambitions of Aimo Diana’s team: double by Morello, then door open also for Sartore, Oneto and Di Jesus (double wood hit by Lanini, one at 2-0 and the second at 3-0). Another big in difficulty is Entella, who have not won for four rounds: with Imolese they finish 0-0 despite the many opportunities for Merkaj and teammates. Signs of recovery, however, for Mimmo Toscano’s Cesena: 2-0 at the Recanatese and first domestic success with the signings of Steven Shpendi from the spot and Udoh (with the third consecutive goal against Manuzzi). Rimini starts strong again, 3-0 at the last Alessandria in the class (together with the Recanatese), a goal by Gabbianelli and a brace in the final by Santini who rises to six in the top scorers. Lucchese did well (2-0) in the all-Tuscan match against San Donato Tavarnelle: for the Rossoneri the three points away from home came thanks to Semprini and Bianchimano’s penalty. Fermana-Olbia ends without goals. Ancona falls back at home, with the second consecutive knockout at Del Conero where Montevarchi celebrates (2-1) who instead hits the first seasonal success: Tuscans ahead with Giordani and Kernezo, Bianconi shortens too late. See also Palio di Siena 2022, the Drago wins at the photo finish

