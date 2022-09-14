After the first midweek round three teams crowd the top with seven points. In the big group at an altitude of 6, Vicenza stands out, overwhelming Lecco

Serie C lights up in the midweek round of the season, spread over three days. Group A opens the program, on the pitch in full on this Tuesday evening.

Traffic overhead — Novara defends the primacy, but is no longer alone at the top: in the big match of Piola with Triestina (1-1), guests immediately ahead with Petrelli but reached in the final by Carillo. At 7 points, with a convincing success, Pordenone also arrives: 2-0 on the field of Virtus Verona, with a goal each time from Candellone and Magnaghi. Surprisingly, Jorge Vargas’ Pro Patria also joins the lead train: 3-0 at Mantua with Castelli’s brace and Piu’s trio in the final from the spot. In the group at 6 points, Vicenza stands out, forgetting the bitterness of the derby by overwhelming Lecco (4-0) at the Menti: double by Ferrari (four goals in three games), then Stoppa also scored with a magical free-kick and Greco .

Ok Padua — Watch out for Padova, who after beating Vicenza in the last round, also goes to Alessandria on the field of Juventus Next Gen (2-1): Dezi prints a penalty on the crossbar after 15 ‘, then the expulsion of Mulazzi in the 35’ (two yellow cards in five minutes) penalizes the young bianconeri punished by Liguori and Cretella (in the final, he shortens Iling-Junior from the spot). Incredible comeback of Sangiuliano City in Trento: hosts ahead 2-0 at half-time, then the music changes totally with three goals in a quarter of an hour and an overtaking signed by Anastasia. See also Seaside concessions, Council of State: "Stop renewal from 2024" - breaking latest news

Molfetta goals from ex — The success of the Pergolettese on the AlbinoLeffe is more linear: 2-0 with the signatures of Abiuso and the Italian-Japanese Vitalucci, author of a splendid right-footed shot. Same score (2-0) also for Feralpisalò’s shot in Piacenza: the former’s goal from applause for Di Molfetta, then the doubling of Pittarello from the spot after the red in Cosenza. Equal between Pro Vercelli and Renate (1-1, Mustacchio responds to the advantage of Malotti on a penalty), while Arzignano’s shot at Pro Sesto arrives in full recovery (1-0) thanks to Antoniazzi’s flash.

