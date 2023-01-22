On the Saturday dedicated to group A, Pordenone defended the top sweating perhaps even more than expected to beat Sangiuliano City (2-1): in numerical superiority from the 18th minute for Tommaso Morosini’s red card, Mimmo Di Carlo’s team unlocked the Bruscagin and rounded up with Candellone in the first half, but then life became more complicated with the expulsion of substitute Ingrosso and the penalty converted by Salzano who kept the Milanese freshman in the game until the end. Feralpisalò remains less than one from the top, who passes in the 90th minute on the field of a combative Pergolettese (close to scoring with the post hit by Figoli) and punished on the only inattention: a header by Guerra, on the assist by the son of Tonetto art.

Maldini expelled

The high-ranking Pro Sesto-Lecco match ends 1-1: one goal in each half, Capelli’s home advantage and Mangni’s equal in the quarter of an hour of the second half, with a nervous finish in which Christian Maldini (son of Paolo and brother by Daniel) – previously booked from the bench – entered Lecco and was sent off for double yellow after just two minutes (in stoppage time, red also for Ilari). Upon his return to the Novara bench – which he brought to C last spring – Marco Marchionni immediately found victory (1-0) at Virtus Verona: the dash in the scrum of the old pirate Benalouane (ex Atalanta and Leicester, between others), right central of a defensive trio led by another former Serie A player like Ariaudo. Padova is also smiling, with their first success of 2023 (and the first winger, after three months) arriving on the Pro Patria field: the disputed expulsion of Saporetti after 17′ directs the match in favor of Torrente’s team, who unlocks it with Valentini then rounding it off with goals from Jelenic and Radrezza. Pro Vercelli, on the other hand, comes out of a tunnel of three defeats, overcoming Triestina who are increasingly in crisis (2-1): Di Gennaro responds to the double advantage of Della Morte and Comi, a reaction that is in any case not sufficient for the bottom of the class. Bruno Tedino’s rise in the standings of Trento does not stop: the 1-0 win against Mantova is the fourth success in a row and arrives at the beginning of the second half thanks to Damian, on an assist from Suciu. Piacenza’s useful series ends after four games, overturned at Garilli by Arzignano (2-1) with all three goals before the break: the hosts ahead with Morra after just 5′, equalized from a penalty converted by Grandolfo ( hand ball by Cosenza), overtaking on Antoniazzi’s header served by Cester. Two postponements on Sunday: Juventus Next Gen-Renate and Vicenza-AlbinoLeffe.