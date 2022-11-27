Reggiana sidesteps the pitfall of the derby against Rimini and defends the top: the 2-0 at the Mapei Stadium-Città del Tricolore matures with a goal from Montalto (third in the last three games) in the first half — header from an assist from Libutti — and the accounts closed in the second half by Lanini, good at converting a penalty won by Guiebre (in the final the score didn’t change despite the fact that Rimini, with no changes, had to move the center forward Vano in goal after Zaccagno’s injury).

THE OTHERS

—

However, the pursuers keep the pace of Aimo Diana’s team. A goal in each half from Tenkorang and Zamparo (second center in a row) was enough for Entella to beat Vis Pesaro (2-1), who shortened in the final with Fedato from the penalty spot without being able to complete the comeback. Instead, it was Jerry Mbakogu’s third goal of the season that unblocked Gubbio-San Donato Tavarnelle (1-0), giving Piero Braglia’s team three precious points, which thus defended second place. Cesena regained success after two days, passing to Olbia (1-0, Occhiuzzi’s bench at risk) with Saber’s flash after 20′. But he worries about the injury of Stiven Shpendi forced to leave the field in the middle of the second half. No goals, despite several chances on both fronts, in the expected Siena-Carrarese Tuscan derby. Another 0-0 that of Fiorenzuola-Alessandria, under the eyes of the president of the Lega Pro, Francesco Ghirelli. Ancona, which came from two successes, partially slows down at Del Conero with Torres (1-1): the Sardinians ahead in the half hour with Scappini, the equal is signed by the top scorer Spagnoli coming on from the bench in time to convert the penalty conquered by Lombardi. Imolese fall at home with Pontedera (2-1, Aurelio and Perretta, shortens De Feo) and the fourth consecutive knockout puts Antonioli’s bench at serious risk: Giuseppe Anastasi would take his place together with David Giubilato as sporting director ( both names close to the new ownership). In the playout area, at Fermana — third consecutive useful result — Misuraca’s header is enough to overcome Lucchese (1-0). It ends 1-1 Montevarchi-Recanatese: landlords ahead with Jallow, despite the numerical inferiority for the red to Kernezo, equal headed by Sbaffo. Group B will already be back on the field on Tuesday, to open the midweek round valid for the 16th round.