Home Sports Serie C, group B: Reggiana-Rimini 2-0. Gubbio, Entella and Cesena ok
Sports

Serie C, group B: Reggiana-Rimini 2-0. Gubbio, Entella and Cesena ok

by admin
Serie C, group B: Reggiana-Rimini 2-0. Gubbio, Entella and Cesena ok

In group B Gubbio, Entella and Cesena keep up with the leaders, who won 2-0. The benches of Occhiuzzi (Olbia) and Antonioli (Imolese) are at risk

Reggiana sidesteps the pitfall of the derby against Rimini and defends the top: the 2-0 at the Mapei Stadium-Città del Tricolore matures with a goal from Montalto (third in the last three games) in the first half — header from an assist from Libutti — and the accounts closed in the second half by Lanini, good at converting a penalty won by Guiebre (in the final the score didn’t change despite the fact that Rimini, with no changes, had to move the center forward Vano in goal after Zaccagno’s injury).

THE OTHERS

However, the pursuers keep the pace of Aimo Diana’s team. A goal in each half from Tenkorang and Zamparo (second center in a row) was enough for Entella to beat Vis Pesaro (2-1), who shortened in the final with Fedato from the penalty spot without being able to complete the comeback. Instead, it was Jerry Mbakogu’s third goal of the season that unblocked Gubbio-San Donato Tavarnelle (1-0), giving Piero Braglia’s team three precious points, which thus defended second place. Cesena regained success after two days, passing to Olbia (1-0, Occhiuzzi’s bench at risk) with Saber’s flash after 20′. But he worries about the injury of Stiven Shpendi forced to leave the field in the middle of the second half. No goals, despite several chances on both fronts, in the expected Siena-Carrarese Tuscan derby. Another 0-0 that of Fiorenzuola-Alessandria, under the eyes of the president of the Lega Pro, Francesco Ghirelli. Ancona, which came from two successes, partially slows down at Del Conero with Torres (1-1): the Sardinians ahead in the half hour with Scappini, the equal is signed by the top scorer Spagnoli coming on from the bench in time to convert the penalty conquered by Lombardi. Imolese fall at home with Pontedera (2-1, Aurelio and Perretta, shortens De Feo) and the fourth consecutive knockout puts Antonioli’s bench at serious risk: Giuseppe Anastasi would take his place together with David Giubilato as sporting director ( both names close to the new ownership). In the playout area, at Fermana — third consecutive useful result — Misuraca’s header is enough to overcome Lucchese (1-0). It ends 1-1 Montevarchi-Recanatese: landlords ahead with Jallow, despite the numerical inferiority for the red to Kernezo, equal headed by Sbaffo. Group B will already be back on the field on Tuesday, to open the midweek round valid for the 16th round.

See also  Serie C, today's results: Reggiana calls, Modena responds. Smile Bari and Monopoli

November 26 – 21:57

© breaking latest news

You may also like

James 39+11 Westbrook’s blood-stained field with thick eyebrows...

Qatar World Cup | Japan coach Mori Baoichi:...

Serie A basketball: Trento goes to Venice, Brescia...

Qatar 2022 World Cup: the qualifying situation in...

Qatar, Nagatomo and the redheads: “I wanted to...

Messi revives Argentina and can change the World...

Futsal, Champions: Eboli defeated 5-0 by Sporting

Messi and Mbappé, appointment between number 10s in...

Ski, World Cup: Kilde wins the downhill of...

Rugby, Treviso, what a feat: they beat Edinburgh...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy