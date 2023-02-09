The C series – the old, poor, almost by now agonizing Serie C – has a new president: the journalist Matthew Marani happens to the historical n. 1, Francesco Ghirelli. Former Deputy Director of Sky Sportsdirector of the Guerin Sportsman and president of the Museum of Coverciano, was elected with long majority and the blessing of the head of the FIGC, Gabriel Gravina: “It’s just to give stability”. To the League. And above all to his majority in the Federation.

The resignation by Ghirelli last December, following the bankruptcy of one wacky championship reform proposal, had been a real bolt from the blue. Ghirelli governed the League for better or for worse from 2018when he had inherited it from Gravina, and was also his right arm and vice president in FederCalcio. This is why the election of this small championship, now reduced to historic lows between bankruptcies and financial crises, it was particularly strategic.

Read Also Here is the new Superlega: competition extended to 60-80 teams, none of them will have a permanent place

Marani has won widely, picking up 39 votes between 59 companies Serie C (Juventus Under 23 does not vote). The challenger Marcel Foxalso a journalist and deputy of the previous Ghirelli management, stopped at 15. Journalist, historian, manager, Marani is a respected professional in the world of sport and represents a new face in the policy of the balloon, which has a renewal desperate need. Alongside him, also a great ex like Gianfranco ZolaWhat will be vice president. His latest experiences are as a columnist for Skywho will have to leave, and director of Coverciano Museumwhich should leave, if not for incompatibility at least for the opportunity that he does not have a more or less direct link with the Federation in which he will now have to represent his League. But Gravina has already put his hands on this: “He must remain at the head of the Foundation, for us he is fundamental”. If nothing else, charge it it is not paid.

Read Also Capital gains, experts dismantle the new government rule: “That’s why it’s useless to discourage the overestimation of players”

His victory is also above all Gravina’s victory. Despite its problems, Lega Pro is still worth the 17% of the total of consents in FederCalciorepresents the basis for any possible reform and could have opened one crack in majority. For this Gravina has launched Marani, the most authoritative and closest candidate available. While the opposition, entrusted to the usual Claudio lot, has not found a strong name, no one has felt like challenging Gravina in his home. The alternative to Marani remained Foxa de facto self-promoted candidacy, which he found warm support here and there (for example at Coni, the accountant was in ticket with him de nigro and the former Northern League deputy Zicchieri, close to Malagò), but never too convinced, as demonstrated by the result. While the polls confirm that despite the indelible stain of the World Cup and a declining consensus, at least on a political level the gravina position it’s still unassailable. From here, and from a renewed and more solid majority, the path of the FIGC president restarts towards the promises of his program.

Then, between one political match and another, we would also have to deal with the future of the C Series, a anachronistic championshipwhich no longer stands, neither sportingly, nor financiallyand that would need one reform deep, like the rest of the football system. A task that neither Marani, nor anyone else, will be able to perform alone.

Twitter: @lVendemiale