CREMA. She had never lost the Pergolettese at home, but on the eleventh day she fell thunderously at the hands of a sumptuous Pordenone, who dropped a pokerissimo in Crema and relaunched at the top of Group A of Serie C redeeming the undeserved defeat with the Feralpisalò: he is second at 22 points together with Novara (who beat Sangiuliano 1-0) and Lecco, former leaders, defeated 2-1 at home by Tedino’s Trento. In front there is Renate with 22 points, victorious 4-1 right on the Feralpi field. Next Sunday at 17.30 in Lignano the neroverdi will host Lecco: it will be a nice playoff.

Pordenone starts strong and at 5 ‘tries the first real lunge with Dubickas: ball to Candellone that serves Zammarini in the running, but the midfielder’s shot is weak in Soncin’s arms. The advantage of the neroverdi is a matter of minutes: in the 12th minute a cross from Burrai’s free kick and a deviation into his own goal by Arini.

The game seems to be going downhill for the guests, but already at 14 ‘the Pergolettese equalized with a shot from outside by Guiu Vilanova. The goal conceded does not stop the lizards, who continue to push and in the half hour return to the advantage: Zammarini serves Candellone in the area, who overtakes Soncin with a powerful right for his second center in the league. Five minutes later here is the three of a kind: good action in the area by Dubickas, who bags the black-green double advantage by signing his first, expected goal in this championship.

The two teams present the same eleven on their return from the locker rooms and Pordenone’s desire is also the same as in the first half. At 9 ′ Dubickas kisses a stop in the midfield circle: the black-green striker flies towards the opponent’s goal and unloads a left-footed shot from the edge that ends over the crossbar. His proof is very good.

The fourth goal of the guests is only postponed: Zammarini signs it in the 19 ‘with a valuable volley on a corner kick, which pierces Soncin. Shortly after the Pergolettese remains outnumbered by the double yellow card of Guiu Vilanova, author of the local goal. And the neroverdi are rampant: at 27 ‘Ingrosso’s cross from the left and Piscopo’s first intention conclusion, who once again beats the home defender from the right winger.

PERGOLETTESE-PORDENONE 1-5

PERGOLETTESE (3-5-2): Soncin; Tonoli, Arini (33 ‘st Lucenti), Lambrughi (29’ st Mazzarani); Bariti (29 ‘st Piccinini), Andreoli, Artioli, Guiu Vilanova, Villa; Abiuso (29 ‘st Vitalucci), Iori (29’ st Volpe). Available: Rubbi, Cattaneo, Bevilacqua, Gabelli, Corti, Cancello, Ruani, Verzeni. Annex Villa.

PORDENONE (4-3-1-2): Festa; Bruscagin, Ajeti (37′ st Maset), Bassoli, Benedetti (22′ st Ingrosso); Biondi (28′ st Giorico), Burrai, Torrasi; Zammarini (37′ st Botany); Candellone, Dubickas (22′ st Piscopo). A disp.: Martinez, Turchetto, Pinato, Gucci, Comuzzo. All. Di Carlo.

Referee: Pirrotta from Barcellona Pozzo di Gotto, Pedone assistants from Reggio Calabria and Tempestilli from Rome 2. Fourth Officer Leone di Avezzano.

Markers: on 12 ‘Arini own goal, on 14’ Guiu Vilanova, on 30 ‘Candellone, on 35’ Dubickas; in the second half at 19 ′ Zammarini, at 27 ′ Piscopo.

Notes: Guiu Vilanova expelled at 21 ‘st for a double yellow card. Andreoli, Dubickas and Benedetti are booked. Angles 3-4. Recovery: 3 ′ pt, 3 ′ st.