The midweek shift records the second consecutive draw of the Friulians, while in the other grouping the Calabrians rise to more than six on their pursuers. It goes up the Picerno

No less than 18 matches on Wednesday of the midweek round dedicated to group A and group C. The round will be completed tomorrow (Thursday) with the postponements of group A Arzignano-Pro Vercelli and Trento-Vicenza.

GIRONE A — Another slowdown for Pordenone, the second equal in a row that does not cost the top but still brings the pursuers closer: in Lignano Sabbiadoro they finish 2-2 with Pro Patria, despite the brace from the Albanian defender Ajeti to whom they respond twice first Castelli and then Stanzani. Lecco makes the big match against Renate theirs (1-0) (they were both runners-up on the eve of this round) thanks to Giudici’s goal in the first half and goes back to minus one behind the leaders. On a par with Foschi’s team is Feralpisalò, who beat Juventus Next Gen 2-1, taking advantage of the incredible own goal by Juventus defender Stramaccioni who lobs past his goalkeeper. The positive streak of Pro Sesto continues, which passes thanks to Capelli (1-0, at the end with a deviation) on the Virtus Verona field. External strike with the same score (1-0) also for AlbinoLeffe in Mantua, with Cocco’s signature from the spot. Second knockout in the last three games for Novara, who fell on the Pergolettese field (1-0) failing to recover – despite the numerical superiority – Mattia Iori’s goal in the first half. Last and in enormous difficulty Triestina, beaten 2-0 in Piacenza with goals from Morra with a header and Rizza on the counterattack with expired time. At 20.30, Sangiuliano City-Padua. See also Teacher:Returning to Inter Milan is Lukaku's only chance at the moment, I can't explain his disappointment this season – yqqlm

GROUP C — The escape to the summit of Catanzaro continues without encountering obstacles and the advantage over second place now rises to six points: at Ceravolo against Giugliano (3-0) Ghion unlocks it with a slalom just before the interval, they round up Iemmello from the spot and the Scognamillo defender with a great right foot on the development of dead ball. Vivarini’s team, with 45 goals scored and only 6 conceded, has by far the best attack and least beaten defense of the entire Serie C. Crotone failed to replicate the yellow-red success, stopped on 2-2 by Taranto of Capuano (suspended) in a rain-soaked Iacovone: hosts twice ahead with Antonini and Tommasini, but always joined first by Chiricò and then by Mogos with his second consecutive goal in a few days. Foggia finds success again, beating at Zaccheria (1-0) a Messina who remains nailed in last place: he solves it with a header from Petermann’s corner, making amends for the previous mistake from the penalty spot (Lewandowski’s save). The ascent of Picerno continues, who hasn’t lost in five games and hits the third home success in a row: the flash of captain Esposito, in his fifth goal of the season, is enough to overcome Monterosi who continues to limp away. Without goals Latina-Monopoli, with the guests closing in nine due to the double expulsion of Simeri and Bussaglia in the final. In the evening Avellino-Juve Stabia, Potenza-Cerignola, Turris-Fidelis Andria, Francavilla-breaking latest news and Viterbese-Gelbison.

November 30, 2022 (change November 30, 2022 | 21:19)

