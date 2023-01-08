In group A, the Friulians overturn and beat Juventus Next Gen 2-1 in Alessandria, while the other leaders are stopped by Pro Patria at 0-0. In group B, Aimo Diana’s team beat Siena 4-0 and go +5 on Cesena

A Serie C Sunday – the first of 2023 – full of goals, emotions and a lot of fans. Here is everything that happened in groups A and B, to complete the shift there will be the postponement of Monday evening Ancona-Pontedera.

Girone A — Pordenone’s 2023 starts off on the right foot, overturning Juventus Next Gen in Alessandria (2-1) and taking the lead again: the bianconeri ahead with a jewel from Compagnon’s free-kick, immediately equalized by Simone Palombi (first goal of the season) , in the second half the decisive flash of Dubickas that makes Mimmo Di Carlo smile. Among the black and whites, the debut as a starter among the professionals (with goal disallowed) of the young Dutch defender Huijsen, born in 2005, promoted by Primavera and already tested in the first team by Allegri on the occasion of the December friendly against Rijeka should be noted. Pordenone thus reaches the top of Feralpisalò, stopped by the solid Pro Patria at 0-0 and reaching 500 minutes of unbeaten goalkeeper Pizzignacco, good in the first half at deflecting a left footed shot from Castelli’s edge onto the post. Vicenza remains one point from the top, making it 1-1 in the awaited Menti derby with Padova in front of over 11,000 spectators: guests ahead with Jelenic, De Marchi has the opportunity to double but Modesto’s team reacts with Ferrari’s equal on an assist from Ierardi and almost overtaking with the crossbar hit on a free kick by the great ex Ronaldo (who came on from the bench). At the second defeat in a row, Pro Sesto loses contact from first place and falls in Zanica at AlbinoLeffe’s home (3-1): Bruschi’s initial advantage is illusory because the match changes in the second half with the equalized penalty from Cocco, then Manconi’s double on the counterattack and Cocco’s brace (header from a corner) to close the score. At 35 points, on a par with Pro Sesto, Lecco is also holding back, deluding itself that it can lead the game but returns empty-handed from the Pergolettese field: 0-2 at the interval – Ilari’s lightning goal after just 42” and head by Buso – was canceled out by a stellar second half from the Villa team, dragged along by braces from Abiuso (the first goal from a bicycle kick) and Varas. Renate catches the draw (2-2) in Seregno, Sangiuliano City field: the Milanese freshman goes ahead with a one-two in 5′ from Fusi and Miracoli, in the second half Angeli shortens his head and the substitute Squizzato finds the draw (in the final, great save by D’Alterio on Sorrentino to avoid overtaking). Pokerissimo from Novara, who overwhelmed Mantova 5-0 and made Semioli’s bench more solid: brace from Bortolussi, Khailoti also scored and the substitutes Gonzalez and Galuppini. In the playout area, a couple of important external shots starting from that of Trento in Vercelli: the unleashed Pasquato conquers the penalty converted by Bocalon, equal to the Pro with Comi coming on from the bench, then it is Pasquato himself who finds the decisive paw. Piacenza’s away game in Verona was also a winner: 2-1 against a Virtus penalized by the mistakes of goalkeeper Giacomel, first slipped in by Palazzolo and then by the newcomer Plescia (shortens, but without developments, Juanito Gomez). Sadly, Triestina remains last in the standings and is contested by its fans: Arzignano passes Nereo Rocco (1-0) with a header from a corner by Piana, their tenth defeat in 14 matches under Pavanel’s management. See also Playoff Series C: Catanzaro-Padua, Feralpisalò-Palermo

Girone B — It’s an overwhelming Reggiana that knocks out Siena 4-0 and gives life to the first mini-break with five points ahead of second place: from Muroni and Pellegrini the goals that direct the match already in the first half, then it’s Kabashi – who didn’t score from the 2021 playoffs and had already signed the assist for the first goal – to go it alone with a great left foot, before Lanini’s poker. In addition to the overwhelming attack, Aimo Diana’s team proved to be impenetrable: they have been in a positive streak for 12 league rounds and goalkeeper Venturi has reached 802 minutes without conceding a goal. The first pursuer is now Cesena, who in front of over 14,000 spectators – season record in Serie C – win the Romagna derby (1-0) against a good Rimini thanks to Prestia’s winning turn deflected by Santini. Gubbio slips to third place, in the second consecutive defeat which this time comes at home against Fermana (3-1): Bulevardi replies to Romeo’s guest advantage, but then it is Misuraca and Maggio who sign the third consecutive success of the Marches ( goalkeeper Meneghetti is not blameless). Entella’s comeback success against Alessandria (4-2): in the half hour the grays double the advantage with the penalty converted by Martignago and the doubling of Galeandro, but Volpe’s team – already protagonist in October, against Ancona , of a similar feat (from 0-2 to 3-2) – is rekindled with Silvio Merkaj and exploits Pellegrini’s numerical superiority for red, turning the match upside down with Morosini, Meazzi and Gaston Ramirez’s first center of the season from the penalty spot. First victory on their pitch – after the start of the season lived in Macerata – for Recanatese, who beat Carrarese 4-2: Energe replies to Sbaffo’s lead, then extends it with Carpani’s brace and with the latest signing Earnings, by Cerretelli in the final the second center from Carrara. Good debut for Stefano Sottili on the Torres bench, who wins on the San Donato Tavarnelle field (3-1) thanks to Diakite’s brace and Marzierli’s own goal (who had also signed the provisional draw). In Sardinia, Olbia also smiles, who come back against Montevarchi (2-1) leaving them in the penultimate place in the standings: Contini and Ragatzu reply to Lischi’s goal in the first half, to reward the transition to 4-3-3 by the Occhiuzzi technician. Vis Pesaro hit, in the home of a Fiorenzuola in the third defeat in a row (3-0): Fedato changed the match at the end of the first half, then Di Paola also scored and the former Empoli and Chievo player Manuel Pucciarelli, on the first goal from when they agreed to restart from Serie C. Imolese are further behind than all others, who in the internal knockout against Lucchese (2-0) made the debut of the new strikers Simeri and Paponi but did not unlock (the goal was missing from 510′) : the Rossoneri goals bear the signature of Alagna and Mastalli. See also Holland-United States: the probable formations | Live World Cup

January 8, 2023 (change January 8, 2023 | 22:22)

